Sandbagging, closed roads, slips, as heavy rain and snow hits Canterbury

Flooding closed Fitzgerald Ave in central Christchurch to northbound traffic late on Saturday.

Torrential rain has closed several roads in Christchurch overnight, while snow has affected state highways, and Civil Defence volunteers in one town were out sandbagging.

MetService issued an orange warning for heavy rain in Canterbury south of Cheviot, saying another 100 to 130mm of rain was expected between 8pm on Saturday and 9pm on Sunday.

Christchurch City councillor Aaron Keown wrote on Facebook that police had to close Fitzgerald Ave to northboind traffic about 11.40pm on Saturday.

“I just stopped to help the police get this guy out before they closed the road,” he wrote.

“Emergency services are doing a fantastic job tonight.”

In the suburb of Beckenham, residents on Facebook said the Heathcote River was over the road on Eastern Tce, Fisher Ave and Hunter Tce.

Snow and ice has closed State Highway 7 (Lewis Pass), SH8 (Fairlie to Twizel), and SH80 (Aoraki Mt Cook Highway), while chains were essential on SH73 between Springfield and Castle Hill (Porters Pass) and between Arthurs Pass village and Otira (Arthur's Pass).

SH75 was closed between Birdlings Flat and Cooptown (Little River) due to severe weather conditions.

A slip also happened near Little River, closing the road on Saturday.

Selwyn District councillor Shane Epiha said Civil Defence volunteers had been sandbagging in the town of Leeston since midnight.

“If your travelling through the Leeston township there is surface flooding, please slow down.”

Hurunui District Council Snow has closed several roads in the Hurunui district in North Canterbury.

In the Hurunui district, several fords were closed and several roads were closed, including the Inland Rd from Mt Lyford Village to Kaikōura, and Leader Rd between Waiau and SH1.

At 10.45pm on Saturday, the Waimakariri District Council said its stormwater network and rivers were managing the flow of rainwater, but it continued to monitor the situation along with regional council Environment Canterbury (ECan).

It had activated its emergency operations centre to respond to any problems and coordinate how resources were allocated.

“Across the district ... driving conditions are hazardous due to snowfall, surface flooding from rain, as well as slips and other smaller issues such a debris on the roads.”

All fords in the district were closed.

The council warned it had over 1500km of roads so it was not possible to put flooding signs in all areas where there was surface flooding.

“Don't rely on signs and cones to warn you about potential hazards.”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said on Sunday morning that they'd received a few reports of surface flooding in places like Ohoka and Kaiapoi in the Waimakariri district.

He understood Civil Defence was talking to local councils, but was waiting for daylight to make any assessments.

The Christchurch City Council and ECan had no updates to provide as of 8am on Sunday.