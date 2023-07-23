Man sacked after harassment claims wins unfair dismissal case

A union organiser who was sacked after an employer accused of migrant exploitation claimed he’d demanded sex from her has won an unfair dismissal claim and compensation of just over $50,000.

The Employment Relations Authority has ordered E tū, New Zealand’s biggest private sector union, to make the payout to Sher Singh, a union organiser who is also a prominent figure in the migrants rights movement.

Singh, who always claimed that WhatsApp messages given by the employer to E tū were fabricated, said the decision was “finally justice is served”.

The messages appeared to be Singh asking the employer for a ‘favour’ and suggesting she book a hotel room.

The union couldn’t decide if they were, but sacked Singh anyway for what it saw as substantial conflicts of interest.

While E tū was investigating Singh, the employer went to the media. When the claims of sexual harassment were reported in the NZ Herald and Indian Weekender newspapers, E tū suspended him.

The saga began when Singh was drawn into a dispute between the employer and a migrant who claimed they were being exploited.

Singh and another E tū organiser, Sunny Sehgal, worked independently of the union on exploitation cases, initially for the established Migrant Workers Association, and then for their own group, the Migrant Rights Network.

The Network, through Sehgal, was representing the worker, who claimed the employer - given the pseudonym MVN by the ERA - had under-paid them and extracted a so-called job ‘premium’. They wanted $20,000 compensation.

Singh was friendly with the employer, and went to an evening meeting at the E tū offices where he ended up acting as the employer’s advisor, a mediator, and also agreeing to adjudicate a decision. In the end, he said he couldn’t decide, but suggested a $13,000 compromise payment.

The employer agreed to pay up, but didn’t, and then over a year later, complained to E tū that Singh had sexually harassed her.

The union’s assistant national secretary, Rachel Mackintosh, launched an investigation. That was still progressing when Mackintosh learned the story was about to break. She sent Singh a message proposing to immediately suspend him because “it is of such a seriousness and risk to both you and E tū that I believe it is not reasonable for you to continue representing E tū while our investigation continues”.

After this, Singh and Sehgal demonstrated to Mackintosh how fake WhatsApp messages could be generated, and in another meeting, One Union’s Matt McCarten, representing Singh, told Mackintosh he knew the employer and that she was a “consummate liar”.

Mackintosh decided to disregard the WhatsApp messages as she couldn’t determine if they were faked, and E tū never progressed the harassment claim.

But she did investigate Singh’s other alleged employment breaches. Those included him using E tū’s offices, email and phones for personal business, and some text messages to the employer which Singh accepted were genuine, of which two E tū considered “inappropriate and appeared to be Mr Singh flirting with [her]”.

E tū concluded Singh had become involved in the mediation, and played a confused role as both advocate and arbiter which was unethical and could have damaged the union’s reputation; it also said he had used E tū’s offices, had been involved in inappropriate activities, and breached their policies on harassment, mutual respect, phone and email use.

E tū said Singh’s behaviour “compromised him and E tū and may have amounted to a serious lack of judgement constituting serious misconduct for which dismissal might be appropriate”.

But ERA member Peter van Keulen, in a written decision, said E tū could have investigated the case better, including looking into the role of Sehgal, whether Singh was the victim of a harassment campaign due to his prominent advocacy role for migrants, and properly inquired into the WhatsApp messages.

Van Keulen said Singh had given a “credible explanation … and showed inconsistencies” in the messages that showed he had not sent them. E tū had not investigated the sexual harassment complaint further.

He said E tū hadn’t properly explained their concerns to Singh, and he didn’t get a “reasonable opportunity” to respond. He decided E Tu’s process wasn’t fair, so any conclusion was “unlikely to be justifiable”.

He said E tū had decided Singh’s communications with the employer were inappropriate, but hadn’t explained why. “I cannot conclude that a fair and reasonable employer could have concluded that Mr Singh’s communications were inappropriate.”

E Tu national secretary Bill Newson indicated the union might appeal the decision to the Employment Court.

But he said Singh couldn’t be reinstated to his job as E tū had lost trust in him and could argue he’d placed his personal interests ahead of his professional obligations.

He said E tū had never found Singh had committed sexual harassment, but the employer’s media interviews had made those allegations public and E tū’s position of them being unproven was unreported.

“The unfortunate situation created by this was that publicly it may have appeared that Mr Singh was dismissed for sexual harassment despite this not being the case.”

Singh said that ruling was particularly pleasing. “From day one, we told them it was fabricated, so it is good that the Authority saw that,” he said.

Van Keulen awarded Singh a total of $50,070, a sum reduced by 15% because he said Singh was partly blameworthy.

Singh said: “It’s a very good outcome, and justice is finally served. The union movement is like a family to me, and always will be. I’ve got nothing against the union movement, but they have made a mistake and they’ve paid for it.”

Singh had struggled to find further employment in the sector. “None of the unions wanted to take me on... No union wants to go against each other.”

Singh said he didn’t accept the Authority’s view that he shouldn’t have been freelancing at the same time, arguing his union work “was not a nine-to-five job”.

Sehgal, who has also left E tū, said most unions were exemplary employers and this was an exceptional case, but “shows that union employers are not above the law” and said it “demonstrates a sign of weakness in leadership”.

E tū national secretary Bill Newson said: “I have to say I can’t make any comment, because we are considering the judgement.”