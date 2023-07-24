Benchtop maker's high-silica stone ban thought to be an NZ first

Strict safety measures can reduce the risk of engineered stone workers getting sick from exposure to silica dust, but not all fabricators are bothering to follow them. (First published 2021)

In the battle against silicosis, a New Zealand stone benchtop fabricator has banned the use of high-silica engineered stone.

AGB Stone is set to stop the use of engineered stone with a silica content of more than 40% at its six Auckland, Hamilton, Hastings, Wellington, Christchurch and Cromwell factories.

Standard engineered stone has about 90% silica, the company said. It plans to offer customers an alternative towards the end of the year.

This comes amid increased focus on tradespeople and the risk of silicosis – an incurable and potentially fatal lung disease linked to silica dust. Australia is set to ban engineered stone.

In New Zealand, a WorkSafe investigation earlier this year found 90% of 126 engineered stone fabricator businesses checked over the past three years failed to properly protect workers from toxic silica dust.

Industry veterans and AGB owners Cam and Christine Paranthoiene said they wanted to lead from the front.

“We want to protect our staff, our customers and our industry. It’s the right thing to do,” Cam Paranthoiene said.

According to AGB, the industry did not fully know the danger of silicosis from dust emitted when stone is dry cut or polished until 2019.

WorkSafe issued 113 notices to 64 businesses that year, including 21 prohibition notices and 71 improvement notices. The following year that rose to 166 notices to 75 businesses – however, there were only three prohibitions issued and 115 improvement notices.

ACC has received 140 claims for assessment since September 2020. There have been no reported deaths in New Zealand.

Paranthoiene felt a total ban was an excessive and unnecessary move if using low-silica product with proper processes in place.

AGB has created a low-silica engineered stone offering – Better Benchtops – using an industry recognised low silica alternative.

“Silica levels in standard engineered stone are around 90%. By insisting on no more than 40% silica and with robust safety processes, Better Benchtops will offer peace of mind for our staff and customers.”

Richard Hill – co-owner of Christchurch company Joinery Scene, which has been working with AGB for more than five years – applauded the ban on high-silica stone.

“It is great to see a company leading the industry with this silica management plan. We feel the customer will have a better and safer product.”

Luke Stinton has been in the industry for 14 years, starting out when stone was dry cut and no masks were worn.

After three months working at AGB’s Christchurch factory, he said he no longer worried about contracting silicosis “due to being provided with full RPE, and machinery, cutting and polishing are used with water suppression”.

In April, the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions urged the Government to protect workers exposed to hazardous material in engineered stone, emphasising that terminal illnesses such as lung cancer, silicosis and other autoimmune diseases are preventable if proper action is taken.

In a statement earlier this month, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Carmel Sepuloni said WorkSafe would revisit high-risk businesses and, if there were problems, “use all enforcement actions available, including investigation and considering prosecution where it is warranted”.

WorkSafe estimates 60,000 engineered stone slabs are imported each year, and there are believed to be about 130 businesses that fabricate them into bench tops for kitchens, bathrooms and commercial premises.

“AGB is in a unique position, as it services all parts of New Zealand,” Paranthoiene said.

“We can use that reach to influence fabricators and suppliers across the country to follow suit.”