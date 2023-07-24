Early morning blaze engulfs South Auckland petrol station, Burger King

A South Auckland petrol station and Burger King were involved in an early morning blaze (fire photo).

An early morning fire in South Auckland’s Takanini has engulfed a petrol station and a Burger King, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said.

A Fenz spokesperson said they were alerted to the blaze at 3.45am on Monday morning, and upon arrival, saw that a fast food restaurant was on fire.

“The fire had spread to the petrol station building, but not the pumps,” the spokesperson said.

There were 55 firefighters and 11 fire appliances fighting to get the blaze under control.

This included two ladder fire trucks spraying water from above.

As of 6.05am, the fire was contained, and crews were dampening down hot spots.

The roads surrounding the petrol station and Burger King, from Taka Street to Graham Road were closed, and will remain closed for some time.

Fenz asked the public to avoid the area.

There were no injuries to report, and the fire is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.