One-third of Kiwi workers think of quitting and moving to Australia - study

Couple Abhishek and Noor Sharma, along with their three children and Abhishek's mother moved to Brisbane in January 2021 after living in Wellington for two decades.

Roughly one-third of the Kiwi workforce is thinking of quitting their jobs and moving to Australia, according to a new study.

Researchers from Massey and Otago universities found 34% of workers were “either strongly or moderately thinking of quitting” their jobs – and were 2.6 times more likely to do so after recent changes giving New Zealanders an easier pathway to Australian citizenship.

When asked if they would consider moving to Australia, given recent reports about gaining Australian citizenship, 9.5% respondents said “yes”, 26.0% said “maybe” and 64.5% said “no”.

Abhishek Sharma didn’t take part in the survey, but moved to Brisbane in January 2021 with his wife, their three children and his mother.

IT professional Sharma said better wages, better lifestyle and lower taxes lured him to Australia and his family wish they’d made the move sooner.

“We felt sort of stuck during Covid times in New Zealand while the rest of the world was trying to move on.

“Though my elder son was not very happy with the decision, my wife and children now wish they had moved here earlier.

David White stuff.co.nz Moneisha Anderson is moving to Australia for better pay.

For Sharma, another major factor was New Zealand’s ailing healthcare service.

“I was always worried about health of my mother, who is a senior citizen. It is something I was most concerned about.”

Sharma said he hosted many Kiwi families in Brisbane who came there to experience the lifestyle, and they were all considering moving there.

SUPPLIED Massey University’s professor of management Māori business Jarrod Haar, of Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Mahuta, says white collar workforce is more likely to quit their jobs and consider moving to Australia.

Massey University’s professor of management and Māori business Jarrod Haar, of Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Mahuta, said the trend seems to be across all sectors and there is no gender difference.

“The main difference though is highly the educated – those with bachelors degree or post-graduate qualification – they are more likely to be thinking of quitting.”

Haar, Massey Business School’s associate professor David Brougham and the University of Otago’s Dr Azka Ghafoor led the research to understand the reach of the so-called “Great Resignation” and the changes that occurred in working attitudes since the beginning of the pandemic states.

The online survey also asked respondents if:

They are thinking about leaving their organisation.

They are planning to look for a new job.

They intend to ask people about new job opportunities.

They don’t plan to be at their organisation much longer.

If they were to quit their job, they could find another job that is just as good.

They would have no problem finding an acceptable job if they quit.

The results showed 34.7% employees were experiencing high levels of quitting thought in the first wave of May 2020, with the highest amount recorded in November 2021 at 52.6%.

The most recent survey results from June 2023 showed the number of employees seriously considering quitting lowered very slightly to 34.4%.

However, 55.9% respondents were still shown to have moderate to high levels of quitting thoughts.

“While it’s good news that the workforce’s thoughts of quitting have started to subside, we have got over half workforce saying, ‘Well, yeah I am either strongly or moderately thinking of quitting.’

“That said, 21.1% of employees have no thoughts of quitting, which is the highest figure seen in three-and-a-half years.”

Each survey included at least 1000 employees across a range of careers and industries who were roughly representative of New Zealand’s workforce in terms of gender, age and geographical spread.