Dawn memorial service to remember those that have drowned in NZ waters

It takes less than a minute for a child to drown, whether they are near a bathtub, pool, river or ocean. Water Safety New Zealand reminds adults active and constant supervision of minors saves lives.

A dawn ceremony is being held on Drowning Prevention Day in order to commemorate the lives lost in NZ waters.

The day, held on July 25 each year, looks to highlight the stark statistics of NZ drownings, which put it amongst the highest in the OECD.

Data from Water Safety NZ shows for the past 10 years the country has had a drowning rate of 1.7 per 100,000 people. This compares to Australia, whose rate is 1.1 per capita.

So far, 51 people have died in the water this year.

The vast majority of drownings are male, who make up 85% of the fatalities, with most of those being above the age of 55.

“Older males fatalities and incidents occur largely when boating”, the report, from 2021, states.

“It is more likely to be powered boating than sail, oar or paddlecraft.”

The people involved are more likely to be NZ European and live in the upper North Island, they said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times 51 people have died in New Zealand waters this year

Young people were more likely to get into strife in rivers, with 25% of them saying they didn’t think rivers were hazardous, despite river fatalities being most common in 15-34 year-olds.

“There are a high number of river incidents during the summer and Waitangi Day is the day of the year that the most incidents occur.”

Drowning Prevention Auckland are hosting a dawn ceremony for those who have lost their lives on July 25.

This year the service will be held close to Makaurau Marae, on the shores of the Manukau Harbour.

“The start and end point for many great journeys on the water, following in the waves of Te Ahiwaru’s ancestor, Hape”, they said.

”The event acknowledges our close connection with water as we come together to remember the tragic loss of life and bring hope to the future.”

