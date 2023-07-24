Hammer-wielding thieves on the run after High St handbag robbery

CCTV from Lavish Luxury on Auckland's High St shows the moment three people burst in with weapons and robbed the store on Sunday, July 23.

Three people are on the run after a luxury store was robbed in central Auckland, police have said.

Police are investigating after three people entered Lavish Luxury on High St with hammers and threatened staff on Sunday afternoon.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

CCTV video from the store shows three people running in and waving a hammer at the shop assistant, before smashing glass cabinets and running off with handbags seconds later.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A commercial cleaner vacuums broken glass at Lavish Luxury.

They stole “an amount of expensive goods” and left the scene in a stolen car, police said.

Chris Chan/Supplied Lavish Luxury on High Street is down tens of thousands of dollars after it was subjected to an aggravated robbery on Sunday, July 23.

Owner Chris Chan said the thieves stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Dior bags – about 30 bags.

The whole thing was over in about a minute, Chan said.

Chan, who wasn’t in the store on Sunday, said his business partner attempted to stop them but was told to “back off”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Chris Chan is the owner of Lavish, a boutique on High St robbed by offenders wielding hammers.

Police were called to the site at 4.34pm on Sunday, July 23.

“There were no injuries reported.

“The vehicle and offenders are outstanding, and police are following positive lines of enquiry.”

It’s the second time Lavish Luxury has been robbed since it opened around Christmas 2022.

Chris Chan/Supplied Three thieves smashed glass cabinets as quickly as they could.

The first time was around March or April when a man on an e-scooter “pretended he wanted to try on a bag” then boosted it on his scooter out of the store.

Chan attempted to chase after him but slipped and injured himself, he said.

“The whole CBD area doesn’t look good now. The public security is bad,” he said.

”It seems the police are powerless about it.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Around 30 bags were stolen.

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact police via the 105 phone service quoting job number P055426022.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.