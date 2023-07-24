Sinkhole forming near police headquarters in Auckland

A large sinkhole has opened up on College Hill Rd in central Auckland, around the corner from the Auckland Police Station.

A sinkhole is growing rapidly on a central Auckland road – metres away from where the harbour’s high watermark was in 1840.

A Stuff reporter on the scene said the hole looks to be about 1.6 metres deep, 3.5m long and 2.5m wide, with a hole tunnelling under the road for about 1.5m.

Just next to the hole is a covered-up hole that was formed during the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding in January, which locals say has never been repaired.

While there are cones around the hole, there are no staff or workers onsite.

Fortis Travel managing director Blair Huston, who works nearby, said the situation is “bloody dangerous”, with busy traffic forced onto one lane for more than five months.

He said police come out of the nearby police station at high speed, making the intersection even more dangerous.

“I go past there three or four times a day and since then I have never seen a workman on it ever,” Huston said.

A police spokesperson said operations are resuming as normal and directed Stuff’s questions to Auckland Transport.

Auckland Transport is responding after a Twitter user shared video and photos of the sinkhole, tagging the council agency to alert them at about 3.30pm on Monday.

In the video, a piece of the road can be seen collapsing into the sinkhole. A photo posted barely five minutes later shows the hole about doubled in size.

Brad Harpur​ business manager for accounting firm Lock & Partners located near the sinkhole said it started forming last week.

In 1840, the bottom of what is now College Hill was the shoreline. Since then, more than a kilometre of land to the north has been reclaimed from the sea, including all of Victoria Park as well as Silo Park.

AT has been approached for comment.