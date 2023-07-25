Stop Co-governance meeting in vacant Hastings store stops abruptly due to safety concerns

Marlborough filmmaker Keelan Walker is turned away from a Stop Co-Governance meeting in Blenheim by tour organiser Julian Batchelor. (Video first published June 20, 2023)

A Stop Co-Governance meeting held in a vacant shop in central Hastings on Monday night came to an abrupt end after police were called to a protest of nearly 100 people outside.

The meeting, part of Julian Batchelor’s nationwide tour, was going to be held at the Hawke’s Bay Racing club, but the club pulled out after receiving an open letter from Ngāti Kahungunu Executive chair Bayden Barber, in which he expressed his disappointment.

The meeting venue changed at the last minute to the Dollarama store on Heretaunga Street West.

More than 50 people sat inside the store to listen to Batchelor’s talk as a crown gathered outside the shop grew and began performing haka and singing.

Police were called, and the meeting ended early due to concerns about safety.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Julian Batchelor speaking on his Stop Co Governance tour in a tent in a backyard in Picton. (File photo)

Other meetings held by Batchelor around the country have attracted similar responses.

A woman was dragged out of a Stop Co-Governance meeting by her legs in Palmerston North.