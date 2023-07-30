‘It’s a journey we’re doing together’: Meet four world-changers, under the age of 25

When her school faced intense media scrutiny following a bullying incident of a young girl wearing a hijab, Jomana Moharram stepped up.

They’re poets, engineers, activists, social entrepreneurs, writers, and community leaders. And they’re all under the age of 25.

This year’s Y25, created by the YWCA, celebrates young women and non-binary trailblazers from all over the country.

From advocating for rainbow and refugee mental health to championing Māori and Pasifika young people in STEM to protecting our planet, the Y25 shows us what’s possible for the future of Aotearoa.

Meet four of this year’s Y25 all working to make the spaces they’re in safer for those coming through.

Jomana Moharram is a 16-year-old human rights and climate changemaker from Dunedin. When her school faced intense media scrutiny following a bullying incident of a young girl wearing a hijab, Jomana stepped up as the student representative on the school board. Bringing a unique perspective as a young Muslim woman, Jomana spearheaded the development of a diversity and inclusion strategic plan, now being used in her school.

Who do you want with you in the Zombie Apocalypse?

Either Mum or Dad. Dad’s got long legs so he can run and he’s good at figuring out puzzles and finding exits when we’re playing video games. Although he’s not as crafty as Mum.

What’s the hardest part about your advocacy work?

You can’t be everyone at once. And the notion of a safe space isn’t the same for everyone.

What's one thing you would rescue in a fire?

I went to Egypt this year – I was born there – and my Grandad gave me 100 photos of my Dad as a teenager, by the pyramids, by the temples. I’d save those.

What would you like changed about Aotearoa?

The non-confrontational attitude we have to our problems. I have seen racism and discrimination with my parents where something will happen that’s not ok, and would never be ok, but everyone will brush past it. But that’s not the problem, it’s the minute you speak up then you’re seen as causing the problem. If you want to survive or want a career don’t confront. That’s what I’d change.

What’s the silliest/wildest thing you’ve ever done?

When I was six or seven my Mum would pack a lot of food for lunch so I ate everything I wanted but didn’t want to come home with leftovers and break her heart so all the remnants went behind my wardrobe. I did this for a couple of months. Then one day my Mum comes in and goes what’s that smell? I denied it. Then I blamed my sister. Then my cousin who lived upstairs.

What advice would you give young people?

Just because you’re young doesn't mean that you shouldn't be valued as much.

Supplied Eunique Ikiua established Three Star Nation, inspiring 1200 Niue Youth descendants across Aotearoa, Australia, Rarotonga, and Niue to champion Vagahau Niue in everyday life.

Eunique Ikiua is a STEM and Niuean language trailblazer and musician from Auckland. The 23-year-old advocates for Māori and Pasifika young people in STEM by day, leads a Niuean Youth leadership network on the weekend, and performs as a musician, Heiressofthegame, by night. In 2021 she established Three Star Nation, inspiring 1200 Niue Youth descendants across Aotearoa, Australia, Rarotonga, and Niue to champion Vagahau Niue in everyday life.

What would you rescue in a fire?

My grandpa Pa Hano’s old briefcase – he was chief of our village and all his notes, photos, treasured memories, and artefacts in there helped me find my why. If that was to burn we’d be heartbroken.

What's the hardest part about your advocacy work?

As a second-generation NZ-born Niuean, I have to fight harder to learn the language and maintain it. Growing up it wasn’t promoted and being Niuean was very much to adapt to the Western way of life. Now, everyone’s realised, shucks we need to do the opposite.

What's the best part?

I’m not alone. It’s a journey we’re doing together.

Who are you most comfortable with?

My Nana Evening, if she was still alive. She was born in the evening. And she’s the only person I was able to be open with about everything.

What would you like changed about Aotearoa?

To have a health and education system that is fair, inclusive, free at all levels, technologically advanced, respectful of indigenous cultural values and environmental obligations with empathy for all New Zealanders.

What app couldn’t you live without?

My Voice Memos where I record my melodies and song ideas. I have over 600 voice notes.

What’s the silliest/wildest thing you’ve ever done?

Performing at Polyfest as an artist. I grew up watching Polyfest at school. I started making music at Otago uni – we had a little cleaning closet and I asked my cousins and sister if I could make it into a studio. So being invited to perform at Polyfest this year was crazy.

What advice would you give your younger self?

The beauty of struggle is the progression that follows. After all, diamonds are forged in the rough.

Supplied Arabella Dudfield is a LGBTQI+ champion working hard to make Lincoln University a safe place for rainbow students.

Arabella Dudfield is a 20-year-old LGBTQI+ champion working hard to make Lincoln University a safe place for rainbow students. When she first turned up to uni, three years ago, there was no visible community or support, it was all in the background. She got busy and through her role as rainbow, EDI & well-being rep she strives to provide an inclusive campus environment where everyone feels comfortable expressing themselves.

What’s the silliest/wildest thing you’ve ever done?

My family went backpacking through Southeast Asia when I was 13. In Bagan, Myanmar, a monk came up to us and said ‘Come with me’. He had a key to one of the pagodas [temples] and showed us up the stairs. There was a hot air balloon festival on and we sat up at the top of the pagoda and the whole sky was filled with balloons!

What would you rescue in a fire?

A fire extinguisher. Then I don’t have to be rescuing things.

What's the hardest part about your advocacy work?

Not letting the opinions of others affect you. There are a lot of people at Lincoln from rural backgrounds and they’re not necessarily taught or exposed to the LGBTQI+ community or they don’t talk much about their own mental health so don’t know strategies for how to deal with both. It’s that old-school mentality which exists.

Best part?

Building a network of people fighting for the same cause. We have international students who come from countries where it’s illegal to express their sexuality and they say to me ‘Thanks for giving me space to be who I am’. That’s why I do it.

Who are you most comfortable with?

My mum. We’ve had a really cool relationship ever since I was young and I can share everything with her. She’s spontaneous and loyal.

Who do you want with you in the Zombie Apocalypse?

Wolverine. He has regenerative healing so he can't become a zombie. Plus his sharp claws make for a great weapon.

What advice would you give your younger self?

If you doubt if you can get through something, think back to everything you have overcome.

Supplied Growing up, Vira Paky witnessed her parents navigating refugee spaces, and she’s a fierce advocate for all refugees, previously chairing the New Zealand National Refugee Youth Council.

Vira Paky is a 23-year-old poet, and civics and refugee advocate from Auckland. Growing up, Vira witnessed her parents navigating refugee spaces, and she’s a fierce advocate for all refugees, previously chairing the New Zealand National Refugee Youth Council. The first-generation Congolese-New Zealander, proud to call herself a Kiwi, tackles the intersections of feminism, global politics, race, and African identity in her poems.

What app can’t you live without?

TikTok. It’s such a fun way to receive a bunch of different information whether it’s dance videos, interior designs, politics, or current affairs. It ticks all my creative and political boxes.

What would you rescue in a fire?

My family photo albums. Coming from a refugee background I don’t have too many memories of home so those albums are one of my core connections to the Congo.

What would you like changed about Aotearoa?

A country where young people feel represented and like they belong – I’ve done lots of advocacy as I haven’t felt that way, excluded by systems, communities, and schools. The work I do is to fight for other people like me. I’d like people to feel that Aotearoa makes space and appreciates them for who they are.

What’s the silliest/wildest thing you’ve ever done?

On an Outward-Bound trip when I was 20, I jumped off a cliff into water. It was so high up that while I was falling I could think ‘Oh wow I’m still falling and still falling and haven’t hit the water yet!’

What's the hardest part about your advocacy work?

I’m advocating for something people don’t see as an issue. When I’m talking about making schools more inclusive or how to make the mental health system accommodate more young refugees people haven’t thought about these things as issues before. It’s not fighting a system that’s mistreating us, it’s fighting a system that doesn’t see us.

Who do you want with you in the Zombie Apocalypse?

Bear Grylls. I can swing a bat pretty well, so he’ll do all the survival things finding food and sources of water.