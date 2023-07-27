Marae trustees fail in bid for court injunction to stall build in high risk zone

Leaders of a Hawke’s Bay marae are split on whether to erect a new building on their cyclone-destroyed marae, which was recently classified as a ‘Category 3’ (highest risk) zone, but the build looks likely to proceed after a Judge in the Māori Land Court declined an application for an injunction to halt it.

Petane Marae is among more than 200 properties in Hawke's Bay that have been put in provisional Category 3, meaning future severe weather risks could be sufficiently mitigated, and may not be safe as a place to live.

In the years prior to the cyclone the marae’s trustees had planned to build a new wharenui (meeting house) alongside the existing wharekai (dining hall), and in late 2022 they got the required consents from Hastings District Council to proceed.

A tender to build the wharenui was awarded to Hawke’s Bay Construction Limited (“HBCL”) on February 2 – twelve days before the cyclone hit.

In May this year, before the local councils and government decided which areas would be in the various categorisations, the trust was advised it had been awarded $1,618,270 through the Department of Internal Affairs through its Oranga Marae programme to build the wharenui.

John Cowpland/Stuff Petane marae, at the lower left of this image, was inundated by floodwater in Cyclone Gabrielle.

Last month a trustee meeting was held to sign the construction contract with HBCL, with work to start this month. Two of the existing five trustees, Kanui Hiha and Barbara Smith did not sign the contract. The others, Kuini Reti, Mary Martin and Rose Hiha did sign it.

There was disagreement about whether the wharenui should be rebuilt. Kanui Hiha and Barbara Smith went to the Māori Land Court seeking an injunction to prevent the building from starting. The other trustees, in turn, filed an application with the court to have the pair removed as trustees.

The matters were heard by Judge Damian Stone this month.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff The wharekai at Petane marae has been unusable and in a state of disrepair since the cyclone.

Kanui Hiha and Barbara Smith said it was imprudent to rebuild on a site where there was an intolerable risk of injury or death associated with future severe weather events, and questioned whether flood mitigation measures could be implemented to make it safe, and how much this would cost.

They also said there was no rush for the new wharenui, and given the significant uncertainties at play, they said it would be best to explore options, so a lasting structure could be built for those who affiliate to the marae.

Supplied Plans for a new wharenui at Petane marae. It would be built on land alongside the existing wharekai.

The other trustees said significant funding for the new build had been secured despite the marae being on category 3 land, and that the funding would be at risk if building didn’t start soon, and that HBCL would likely walk away from the contract if there was indefinite delay.

They also said there were viable flood mitigation measures to protect the marae from future severe weather events, and that if building doesn’t occur the marae will remain inoperative meaning there will be no place for the hapū to live their culture.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Petane marae, near Napier, as it appears now.

Judge Stone noted that the trustees had obtained everything they need to commence the building works for a new wharenui and that there was uncertain how future decisions, to be made by central and local government, would affect that building and the marae in general.

“This uncertainty applies whether or not the new wharenui is built. In this case, I consider the balance of convenience lies in allowing the approved building work to continue, unless the relevant councils or the funder say otherwise. That is not the case at present,” he ruled, and declined the application for an injunction.

Smith did not wish to comment when contacted by Stuff on Wednesday. Other trustees could not be reached for comment.