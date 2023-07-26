Whakatāne Lotto player wins $1 million

One Lotto player from Whakatāne will be celebrating a midweek windfall after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in Wednesday night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Whakatāne. Powerball was not struck on Wednesday evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player from Whanganui will also be celebrating after winning $600,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Countdown Victoria Ave in Whanganui.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores is advised to check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, or through the MyLotto App.