Man who lost his home to Cyclone Gabrielle dies in Australia 'from stress'

Noel Pederson, 84, was a father of six, grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of six.

A man who lost his home in Cyclone Gabrielle has died in Australia, with his family saying he never recovered from the stress caused by the storm.

Noel Pederson, 84, only just survived the cyclone, suffering a stroke as his wife Geneva held him above rising floodwaters that lapped around their waists inside their home in the Esk Valley.

Noel and Geneva were living in a cottage built for them on the property owned by their daughter Genevieve and her husband James Caird.

“They’d been there for about two years and were really happy,” James said.

“He’d had a few health issues, like lots of people his age, but he never really came right after that [storm]. He had three more strokes since the flood. It was just the stress of being homeless and not knowing what he was going to do I think, which killed him,” James said.

Marty Sharpe / Stuff James Caird is an Esk Valley resident whose home was damaged by cyclone flooding and debris.

“He spent four months being homeless, pretty much”.

After their homes were destroyed, the Cairds, their daughter Chloe, 10, and Noel and Geneva had to find other accommodation.

“We were going from house to house. We got a rental in town for a couple of months, but we couldn’t afford to keep doing that. That’s when Genevieve and Chloe and Noel and Geneva went to Oz to stay with his son Ricky in Perth,” James said.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff James Caird and his mother-in-law Geneva Pederson at the property they used to call home, near the Esk River. (File photo)

“There were six people and three dogs in a little wee apartment. It wasn’t ideal. Poor old Noel never really knew what was going to happen next,” he said.

For the last week of his life, Noel lived in the house James and Genevieve have bought in Perth.

“He had the major stroke which pretty much killed him - shut his lungs down and stuff - about a month ago”.

Noel and Geneva had lived in Auckland where they owned a vege shop, before retiring and moving to Hawke’s Bay to be closer to family about 20 years ago.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff The Caird’s home has been demolished since this photograph was taken.

Noel died on June 27, a month shy of what would have been his 85th birthday. He had six children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

James said the five months since the storm had been “incredibly stressful for everyone”.

“On top of losing everything you own, you have to deal with this long period of waiting before you can really start all over again. The sooner the authorities can sort out what they’re doing the better it’ll be for everyone,” he said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Debris and floodwaters surround the Cairds’ house (bottom left) after Cyclone Gabrielle hit. Noel and Geneva lived in the dark-coloured on the same property. (File photo)

“Everyone’s a bit over the whole thing to be honest. They said things would happen quicker than they did after the Christchurch earthquakes, but that doesn’t seem to be happening. We know loads of people worse off than us, who haven’t had insurance paid and who are paying a fortune in rent and other things,” James said.

“We don’t know what the trouble is. It may be the councils and government arguing about who pays how much, who knows? But meanwhile those people worst affected have their lives on hold,” he said.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said there was still a huge amount of work to do in the region. (File photo)

The Caird’s property was one of 266 now in provisional Category 3 zones in Hawke’s Bay. These are properties where the future severe weather event risk cannot be sufficiently mitigated and the property may face an unacceptable risk of future flooding.

It was announced in May that owners of Category 3 properties would be offered a voluntary buyout by councils – the costs of which will be shared between the government and councils.

On Thursday the region’s mayors put out a statement saying their negotiation team, led by former Cabinet minister Chris Finlayson had made progress and the Government was looking to make decisions on the funding of the buy-outs by the end of July, with final discussions currently taking place.