Dream home leads to years of litigation and demise of 'beautiful bungalow'

What was supposed to be 'a dream home on a dream property' became nothing of the sort.

A couple’s bid to have a Remuera bungalow moved to a Bay of Plenty site as their dream home ended in stress, huge costs, and years of litigation.

In the end, their dream home had to be abandoned, according to a recent court decision.

In July 2019, Gavin Stott and Megan Savageau and their two young children were living in garage and sleepout on a rural property in Katikati, Bay of Plenty. The family saw an advertisement for a “beautifully presented 150sqm 1920’s Remuera bungalow” for relocation onto a flat site with easy access.

The building was the upper-storey of a two-storey building that had once been a commercial premises, and was built with native timber. An architect’s report said it was structurally sound and in excellent condition.

The couple bought the house for $158,000 from Hamilton-based company Uplifting Homes Ltd.

Uplifting Homes moved it from Auckland to their Katikati property in October 2019. The building was cut in half and had its roof removed prior to removal.

It was covered by tarpaulins on the trip, which remained in place after it was placed on temporary foundations while the couple waited for building consent.

Prior to removal the building was cut in half and had the roof removed.

When the building arrived at the Katikati site the couple were shocked by the state of it. They felt it had suffered substantial damage in transit, including the collapse of ceilings, and worried it would continue to suffer weather damage due to its state.

Uplifting director Abby Daly reassured them whatever damage had occurred was a normal incident of relocation and wouldn’t affect the house’s resiting on its permanent foundations.

The house was re-established on permanent foundations in July 2020 and work began to bring it up to required building standards.

Disputes about insurance and costs arose and the relationship between the couple and Uplifting began to deteriorate.

In January 2021, the couple hired a building inspector and building surveyor to inspect the building. Their report outlined a long list of shortcomings, including that the roof had fixings missing and was leaking, the bearers and floor joists were poorly secured and had moved, and the floor wasn’t level.

A report on the building outlined a very long list of shortcomings.

The couple’s lawyer wrote to Uplifting in April 2021, saying the relocation and building work was so substandard that the house required “extensive remedial work in order to render it fit for occupation” and to make it compliant with building standards.

The couple sought $800,000 in contended losses, which included $240,000 in their “wasted costs” to acquire and relocate the house (and identify its defects), $520,000 as the estimated cost of remedying the defects and some $30,000 in lost rental income from other accommodation on the new site, plus damages for emotional loss.

Uplifting said they could remediate the problems in the house, but the couple by that stage said they lacked any confidence in the company and cancelled their contract.

The couple alleged the company had breached its contractual obligation to ensure that all work on the house be completed in a professional manner and in compliance with the building code.

The couple began court proceedings in August 2021. Seven months later they informed Uplifting that they were selling their Katikati property and invited Uplifting to retake the house. The company didn’t respond, so the house was demolished. The couple sold their Katikati property for $1.25 million in May 2022.

Prior to the matter going to trial, the company employed a building surveyor and quantity surveyor to determine what it would have cost to bring the house up to standard. They put the cost at between $29,000 and $66,000.

By the time the matter went to trial in the High Court at Tauranga in February and March this year, the couple had reduced their claim to $330,000 in “wasted costs” (less insurance receipts) and lost rental income, plus $35,000 in general damages.

Justice Pheroze Jagose heard the matter in the High Court at Tauranga.

Uplifting responded to the couple’s claims by saying it had not been required to make the relocated house “fit for occupation”, but only to re-erect the house as structurally sound on permanent foundations. It said the relining and re-roofing work it carried out had been “gratuitous” and was not part of the relocation contract.

The company also said the couple had failed to protect the house from the weather while it rested on temporary foundations in Katikati, and failed to mitigate any loss by taking reasonable steps to progress the house’s completion.

In his recently released decision, Justice Pheroze Jagose found that Uplifting had not carried out the building work in a proper and competent manner, or in accordance with the building consent, or within a reasonable time.

But he also noted that many of the shortcomings listed by the couple’s building experts had not been Uplifting’s responsibility and “very substantial works remained the Savageau/Stotts’ obligation to render the house suitable for occupation”.

Justice Jagose acknowledged the couple’s stress and disappointment but said their expectations of the process to establish their dream home were “considerably unrealistic in terms of the contract they entered with Uplifting”.

“They appeared to have no prior comprehension of additional requirements for their home’s establishment on the new site beyond Uplifting’s transportation and re-erection of the building there, which the contract firmly made their responsibility as ‘work not specifically expressed’,” he said.

He ruled that Uplifting was to pay $94,911 to the couple. Costs were reserved for determination.

Stott and Savageau were unable to answer questions on Thursday and the company did not respond to questions.