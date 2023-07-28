Desert Road closed due to snow, truck gets stuck in icy conditions

The truck can be seen on Waka Kotahi’s traffic camera.

State Highway 1 The Desert Road is closed due to snow after a truck got stuck in the icy conditions.

Police were called to the scene around 5.10am on Friday, a statement says.

Waka Kotahi says the highway, between Rangipo and Waiouru in the central North Island, is closed due to snow and motorists should allow extra time for travel.

The detour added at least 40 minutes to the journey, the agency advised.

Are you affected by snow or severe weather? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Snow showers had been expected on Desert Road overnight, with a MetService road snowfall warning in place until 9am.

State Highway 93 in Mataura, Southland, was also down to one lane after a car crashed into a power pole.

Police were called to the scene around 5.25am on Friday, a statement said.

One person was moderately injured, with another two suffering minor injuries. All were taken to Gore Hospital, St John said.

Clearing the powerlines was expected to take several hours, with motorists advised to take an alternative route or expect delays.

Meanwhile, a cold front was forecast to move over the central North Island from the southeast during Friday morning, MetService said.

It was a cold start to the morning for most places, with Auckland only expected to reach 13C with a low of just 4C.

Hamilton was also forecast to see a high of 13C, but with a low of -2C.

The capital would hit a high of 10C and a low of 4C. Rain, some heavy, was forecast, but expected to ease to a few showers on Friday morning. Strong winds were also expected to ease this morning.

In Christchurch, the temperature will peak at 11C, with a low of -2C. There will be a few showers, but the weather would clear to fine on Friday afternoon.

The forecast high for the day in Dunedin is 12C, with a low of 5C expected.