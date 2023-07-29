Bird of the Year becomes Bird of the Century for special celebration

Almost half of New Zealand’s bird species are extinct, and 80 per of those remaining are threatened. Can we reverse the decline? (Video first published in October 2021)

The Bird of the Year competition is set to heat up as Forest and Bird seeks to find the Bird of the Century to celebrate its 100th year.

There are 75 bird species up for the title this year, including five extinct but newly added ones - mātuhituhi (bush wren), tutukiwi (South Island snipe), huia, piopio, and whēkau (laughing owl).

Last year's winner was the pīwauwau (rock wren).

Forest and Bird executive Nicola Toki said it was amazing to see how a simple poll, which started in a newsletter in 2005, had grown to become "national institution and beloved celebration of Aotearoa's native birds".

"We've had some crazy moments: voting scandals, a bat winning, a competition favourite booted for being too popular.

"We hope New Zealanders and people around the world will get involved in the fun of Bird of the Century 2023, discover the amazing stories behind our living and dearly departed feathered friends, and ultimately be inspired to speak up for them."

Voting will open at 9am on October 30, 2023 and run for two weeks, closing at 5pm on November 12, 2023.

Bird of the year is now bird of the century.

The winner will be announced the following morning on November 13, 2023.

Applications for campaign managers to champion each of the 75 candidates are also open.