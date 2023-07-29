State Highway 1 reopens after truck crash near Taupō

A truck left the road on SH1 at Waitahanui, near Taupō, on Friday night leaving one person with moderate injuries.

A truck and trailer unit that left the road near Taupō, closing State Highway 1, has been removed and the road has been reopened.

The road had been closed between Taupō Airport and Tūrangi since midnight Friday after the north-bound truck left the road and ended up in the Waitahanui River, about 10 minutes south of Taupō.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A mobile crane was used to remove the truck and its trailer from the river on Saturday afternoon.

Waka Kotahi said drivers should expect delays as traffic clears.