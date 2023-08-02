Newsable today: Why ‘hands-free’ calls in the car are just as bad as using your cellphone while driving

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

Listen to Newsable to find out what's worth talking about today: What’s up with all of Auckland’s sinkholes? Plus why you need to stop multitasking in the car, how to judge New Zealand’s Supreme pie, and the $40,000 property up for sale in London.

Good morning!

I’m finally seeing Oppenheimer tonight and I am very excited (half of that excitement is around smashing back an XL bucket of popcorn). I am still yet to see Barbie though (it’s been so hard to get tickets?!) but will update on that journey as well, don’t you worry.

Now, last week we talked about why women are more likely to fall down the stairs - the reason being they’re more likely to be multitasking.

And someone got in touch with us to say forget stairs: driving is where we all need to stop multitasking.

It makes total sense, and we probably all think we don’t multitask in the car - we’re all very well equipped and used to yarning on the phone on speaker or via bluetooth these days.. But actually, chatting on the phone is also a huge distraction whether you’re physically holding it or not.

So make sure you give today’s ep a listen to find out the other ways we’re multitasking without even realising it. Spoiler alert: one of them is constantly changing the music, so what I’d suggest is just selecting a Newsable episode and then letting them all play one after another. It’s a great time, if you ask me. Hehe.

ANWAY!

Today on the pod we’re taking a look at what appears to be becoming a problem for Auckland - sinkholes. The supercity has had three appear in a matter of days, so what are they and do we all need to invest in hovercrafts in order to stay safe?

We’re also chatting to Al Brown (what a legend!) and not just because he’s a legend, but because he was a judge for this year’s New Zealand Pie Awards! He takes us behind the curtain and details just how intricate a process it is to judge a pie.

Imogen Wells and Emile Donovan will cover what's worth talking about in the Newsable podcast, out at 6am each weekday morning.

Also, Emile has been flat hunting lately, and because I’m so wonderful, I found him a very great option at a very great price in the very great spot of Twickenham, London. Do listen to find out.

Have a banger of a day, if you’re in the Tauranga area go grab yourself an award-winning pie from Pat Lam’s, and I’ll speak to you soon!

Imo

