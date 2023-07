Police say one person received minor injuries.

A three-vehicle crash previously blocking three lanes on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway is now clear.

Police responded to the crash with the lanes blocked westbound, near the Bond St overbridge just after 6.20pm

One person received minor injuries, police said.

Waka Kotahi said at 7.15pm all lanes were now clear, but delays were still expected.

