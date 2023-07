Ngunguru Road was closed on Saturday following the incident. (File photo)

Police have released the name of a woman who died after a two-vehicle crash near Whangārei in Northland on Saturday.

It was a local woman, 55-year-old Tania Alberta Tarau.

She was involved in the collision on Ngunguru Road, near East Rockingham Road, at around 5.50pm.

“Police extend our condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time,” a spokesperson said.

Two other people involved in the crash received moderate injuries.