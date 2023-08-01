Auckland lawyer guilty of misconduct, including breaking down ex-girlfriend's door

A top insolvency lawyer who broke down the door of a fellow lawyer’s home he was in a secret relationship with has been found guilty of misconduct.

On Monday, Murray Tingey appeared before the Lawyers and Conveyers Disciplinary Tribunal in Auckland where his lawyer submitted a suspension, which the National Standards Committee was seeking, would be disproportionately harsh as he was a different man to the incidents over a decade ago.

Tingey was a partner at Bell Gully, but resigned in 2016 after 24 years at the firm.

In a victim impact statement tendered to the tribunal, the woman said Tingey’s behaviour had a long-lasting impact on her anxiety levels and sense of personal safety for some years.

Interim suppression orders are in place to protect her identity.

However, Stuff can report the woman was employed as a solicitor at Bell Gully from 2004 to 2008 and the pair were in an intermittent secret relationship for a period of time.

The tribunal reserved its decision regarding penalty.

On Monday, Maria Dew, KC, acting on behalf of the National Standards Committee, sought for the tribunal to impose a suspension penalty for between 6 and 9 months.

“This is appropriate because of the serious nature of the misconduct,” Dew said.

Dew noted that Tingey had accepted and apologised for his conduct.

She also acknowledged Tingey has a professional reputation as a good practitioner in the insolvency jurisdiction.

However, Tingey’s lawyer, Grant Illingworth, KC, said a suspension would be disproportionally harsh and it would be the end of his career, having already lost some work because of the publication of the misconduct.

Illingworth argued there was an extraordinary delay in the complaint being made and Tingey was a different person to who he was back in 2009.

He said Tingey had made extraordinary efforts to rehabilitate himself both professionally and personally.

A censure and a fine was appropriate in this case. He would likely suffer severe financial consequences if he was suspended, Illingworth said.

Misconduct

On a Saturday in 2009, Tingey was “jealous and distressed” after he found out she was going on another date.

He behaved in a “demanding and controlling manner” when he didn’t allow her to leave the office, physically blocking her office door. He then sat in the passenger seat of her car.

Later that year, Tingey accepted he broke into the woman’s Ponsonby apartment, broke down the door, grabbed her and caused significant distress to her.

“Mr Tingey grabbed [the lawyer’s] phone from her and blocked the hallway. [The lawyer] ran upstairs to her bedroom and Mr Tingey followed her, pulling her down onto the bed next to him.”

The tribunal said there was “no question that this is the worst behaviour”.

At the liability hearing in March, Tingey took responsibility for this incident.

The pair’s relationship permanently ended in 2011, but later that year, Tingey arrived at the woman’s home and persistently asked to be let him.

He was angry towards the woman’s new partner.

The tribunal accepted that, until Tingey was aware of the partner’s presence, Tingey was “peristent in his attempts” to enter the property.

However, the tribunal did not find threats were made to the woman’s career and also did not find he persistently called and messaged her.

The tribunal found Tingey was the primary reason the woman resigned from Bell Gully.

The tribunal dismissed misconduct in relation to another incident.

The tribunal reserved its decision regarding penalty.