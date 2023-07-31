Hindu community shaken after temples receive 'disturbing' letters

The letters denounce the Hindu worship practices of the murtis, or the statues, like Ganesh. (File image)

Aotearoa's Hindu community has been shaken after at least five temples in Christchurch and Auckland received threatening letters denouncing their religious practices.

The letters came to light about a fortnight ago.

Hindu Council spokesperson Selva Ramasami said the letter referred to Quranic verses, but it was unclear who had written them or their motivations.

“The letter is ... intimidating in nature because it has denounced the Hindu worship practices of what we call the murtis, or the statues. It is what we worship, like the elephant god of Ganesh is in the form of a statue,” Ramasami said.

“The letter had a couple of Quranic verses denouncing this as not an acceptable practice. The letter also quoted that you can't worship a saint or Jesus and that sort of thing.

“It's very vague in nature but it's quite disturbing for our community.”

The letters were deeply disrespectful considering New Zealand was a multi-faith and multicultural country, he said.

Ramasami wanted to be clear neither he nor the Hindu community were jumping to conclusions about who was responsible.

“We have got no idea who sent this letter. It could have been the work of anyone and Google can help them to get anything. So we have left it to the police to investigate,” he said.

Members of the Muslim community had reached out to express their support for the Hindu community and to condemn the letters, he said.

“The support they've provided us has been quite amazing so we do not point fingers at any community or religious group. It could be the work of anyone and we understand the imported international tensions which can play up here, so we don't know what triggered this.”

The information had been passed on to police.

National partnerships manager of ethnic partnerships Superintendent Rakesh Naidoo said police had received reports of letters involving intimidating content.

“We understand the concern of the community and its institutions and want to reassure them that these letters are definitely not welcome,” Naidoo said.

“Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding these letters, including working to identify those responsible. We urge anyone who receives letters of this nature to contact police immediately.

“Police work closely with the communities in regions where reports have been made to police, this support includes reassurance meetings, and advice.”

The Hindu Council's Christchurch chapter chairperson Surinder Tandon had been coordinating the response to the three temples targeted in Christchurch.

“This is an attempt to alienate the Hindus, their practices, and devotees. This is not the socially cohesive Aotearoa that we all have been creating,” Tandon said.

“We are reaching out to all the religious communities and their leaders to lookout for any suspicious characters who are out to disturb the peaceful coexistence of the diverse religious communities in the greater Christchurch region.”