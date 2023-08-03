'Idiots on the street' waking up residents to the sounds of car racing

Invercargill resident Sheree McNatty was woken up at 3am to drag racing outside her home.

An Invercargill resident says she will no longer park her car on the street because of people driving dangerously.

At 3am on Monday morning, Sheree McNatty was woken up by the sounds of a person “boy racing” outside her home.

“I no longer park my car on the street because it got hit [by drag racing on the street] … and that was a couple of months ago.

“And my neighbours all had [their] cars hit and … and there’s so many idiots out there that we no longer park our cars on the street,” she said.

“My whole house stank of smoke and my clothes stink of smoke because I was out there videoing it in the middle of it,” McNatty said.

In the videos she recorded the street is full of smoke, a car doing burnouts with headlights on and sparks of fire coming out of the friction between the tyres and the street.

McNatty said “I noticed there were massive skidmarks on the road and … I was able to stand there and record them and obviously they weren’t bothered that they just carried on and they kept going until they ran out of tyres.”

The racers kept going for half an hour.

McNatty rang 111 to report the incident as it was happening and while she couldn’t identify the people involved, she did give a description of the driver and the vehicle to the best of her abilities.

The car, a Ford, did not have tail lights.

She is yet to hear back from the police.

David Alexander/The Press Residents are fed up with the late night burnouts and skids that have been marring their residential street. (File photo)

When asked about the incident, a police media spokesperson said “police can confirm three children were taken into custody and charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police.

“In a separate incident, one youth was taken into custody and charged with burglary. Further charges are being considered.

“They have all been referred to the appropriate family and youth court processes.

“Police are unable to comment further as it is now before the courts.”

Last week, police arrested a 16-year old and three 13-year olds for breaking into cars; unlawfully taking a vehicle, driving dangerously, and fleeing police, respectively.

Youth fun and games a costly affair for residents and businesses

Invercargill has been witness to a spate of “youth crimes” within the last month itself.

A vape shop was ramraided in one of two business break-ins roughly two weeks ago in Strathern.

Unfortunately for the business, it was the second time in four months that the Pomona St Discounter had been ram raided.

In March, a stolen vehicle smashed through the front door where the offenders made away with cash and vape products.

During the years, “hoons and vandals” have used Sandy Point and Oreti Beach as a playground to do burnouts, speeding or driving dangerously.

Last year, a police sting resulted in the Invercargill police issuing 94 infringement notices, ordering 21 cars off the road and impounding three. At the time, police said that videos from overseas of cars drifting, combined with social media broadcasts of lowered and souped-up cars were influencing young drivers.