Gang rivalry 'turned the streets of Gisborne into a dangerous battleground'

In the three years to June there were 115 shootings in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay, nearly all of which were gang-related, with 30 people injured and two women killed.

These figures, and the escalation of gang violence in the regions were raised by the Crown in the sentencing of gang couple George Walker and Mercedies Grace in the High Court at Gisborne last week.

Walker and Grace received life sentences for the death of Maraea Smith, who was an innocent bystander during a gang clash on a suburban Gisborne street last year.

In sentencing the pair Justice Peter Churchman said the shooting “would not have occurred without the toxic influence of gang rivalry and the sense of entitlement, casual violence, intimidation and brutality that is common to so many gang members”.

Churchman noted the submission by Crown prosecutor Cameron Stuart that the Mongrel Mob and Black Power gangs had “turned the streets of Gisborne into dangerous battlegrounds to resolve perceived entitlements to territory” and that the death of Smith – a mother of six children – revealed the “devastating consequences of gang warfare”.

SUPPLIED Maraea Smith also known as Maraea Turnbull, was shot and killed on her 36th birthday in a suburban street in Gisborne.

The judge said the trial had included evidence that the rival gangs regarded different suburbs of Gisborne as “their” territory and felt entitled to harass, intimidate and attack anyone associated with the other gang who happened to be in their territory.

“Although they are not standing in the dock with you today, the people from the Black Power group who felt entitled to damage a car that they thought belonged to Mongrel Mob people, and harass your whānau members because of their association with the Mongrel Mob, bear some moral responsibility for initiating the events that culminated in the loss of an innocent life,” he told Walker and Grace.

SUPPLIED Chephar Hollis-Brown and her son Chosen Atua, who was five when she was killed.

The other shooting fatality was 25-year-old mother of one Chephar Hollis-Brown. No-one has been charged in connection with her death, which occurred in Gisborne in July last year.

Police launched Operation Kōtare in February this year to curb gang violence throughout Eastern District (which includes Tairāwhiti/Gisborne, Wairoa and Hawke’s Bay).

Head of the operation, Inspector Darren Paki said it was clear from the unusually high number of incidents as well as feedback from the communities that targeted action needed to be taken.

Abigail Dougherty Crown prosecutor Cameron Stuart said the Mongrel Mob and Black Power gangs had “turned the streets of Gisborne into dangerous battlegrounds to resolve perceived entitlements to territory”. (File photo)

So far the operation had resulted in 166 arrests, search warrants executed at 39 addresses, more than 500 vehicle stops, and the seizure of 16 firearms and more than 400 rounds of ammunition.

“Removing illegal firearms from people who would use them to harm others is a success. It allows communities to feel safer and keeps police officers who work in those communities safer too,” Paki said.

As well as enforcement, police were working with whānau, communities and other agencies to tackle underlying social issues that contribute to gang membership.

“We know that holding gang members accountable for criminal behaviour is vital in these types of operations, but prevention and working with people in our communities is where we will achieve more sustainable outcomes,” Paki said.