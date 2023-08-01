Two dead after crashes in South Island

Police were alerted to both crashes at around 7.20pm. (File photo)

Two people have died in crashes in the South Island on Tuesday night.

One died after a crash in Woodside, Dunedin. According to a police spokesperson, a vehicle was reported to have rolled onto its roof on Huntly Rd around 7.20pm.

The road remained closed at 9.30pm while the Serious Crash Unit attended, the spokesperson said.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Police later confirmed a person died following a crash involving a farm vehicle on a property near the Korere Tophouse Road, St Arnaud.

Emergency services attended after receiving a report at around 7.20pm.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, police said.

Worksafe are investigating alongside Police Serious Crash Unit, and the matter will be referred to the Coroner.