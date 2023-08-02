'It was the weirdest thing': Worker's shock as lightning takes out pine trees

Lightning destroys two pine trees on Kimbolton Rd in Feilding.

Concrete-layer Mike Hamilton had a metal pole in his hand when he heard the massive thunderbolt that shook rural Kimbolton Rd near Feilding about 10am on Wednesday.

“I dropped that. And I saw a big fork of lightning, and this whole tree just exploded.”

It was one of some 116 lightning strikes in Feilding on Wednesday morning recorded by MetService.

Also working at the same building site was Josh Greer, who said he and his workmates were sitting in a ute having smoko when they saw “a flash” about 250m away.

“This was obviously the lightning ... then thunder came instantly. Usually there’s a gap between them, but this came all at once.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Graeme Dyke lifts a shard of the tree that was blown apart by lightning.

“There was a big, bright flash and a loud bang, a really loud bang. I got out and saw a puff of smoke by the pine trees.”

On closer inspection, he said he saw “chunks” of wood strewn across the paddock.

Two trees had been “blown to bits”.

“One tree was half standing, the other was just a bit of a stump. You can see the line where the lightning went down [the tree].

“It was the weirdest thing ... I was quite taken aback.”

He said there were also cows in the paddock, but they were unharmed.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Concrete layer Mike Hamilton watched as a tree exploded.

Pensioner, farmer and owner of the house under construction, Graeme Dyke was in a caravan near the tree.

“The whole place just shook. There was a boom, and it lit up the sky. I thought World War III had started.”

Blocks of timber from the shattered trees were scattered around the property and through a chicken run.

The power went off, taking out the electric fencing, with electricity restored later in the afternoon.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A tree was reduced to massive toothpicks by lightning near Feilding.

A MetService spokesperson said they had recorded 116 lightning strikes in Feilding until midday on Wednesday, with the thunderstorms isolated to a small area.

The “active” front had arrived about 9.30am and would have put on “quite a show”, she said.

“It’s come in by the river mouth and moved up to the Ranges.”

About 11mm of rain had also fallen in the town between 9.30am and 11.30am.

Further showers were expected, she said, and overnight temperatures would be low due to snow fall in the region.

A heavy snow watch was in place for parts of Manawatū and Whanganui until 9pm on Wednesday, while snow was expected on the Desert Rd until 6am Thursday.

The weather also saw trees downed and slips across Manawatū, while properties in the region were without power for several hours.

Sports fields and parks were also closed in the Rangitīkei district and an update would be provided on Thursday.