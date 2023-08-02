Lotto: No powerball strike, jackpot rolls over to $26 million

Are you a winner?

One Lotto player from Auckland has won $200,000 with Strike Four in Wednesday night’s live draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Whitcoulls Glenfield in Auckland.

Powerball wasn’t struck, so has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $26 million.

The winning numbers were: 6, 25, 23, 27, 28 and 32. The bonus ball was 17 and Powerball was 9.

The winning Strike sequence was: 27, 23, 28, 32.

Meanwhile, 22 players have each won $15,805 with Lotto Second Division.

Two players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $27,908.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Palmerston North.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.