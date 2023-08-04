Nice Neighbour: Stroke victim blessed to have Eileen Brownlee and Judy Shaw

We’re looking for the nicest neighbours in town. Nominate someone in your hood, and your special neighbour could feature on Stuff and Neighbourly as an inspiration to us all. Plus, you’ll both receive a $25 Prezzy card. A Nice Neighbour is someone who has helped to make a difference in your life, or the lives of others. Nominate your Nice Neighbour here.

This week’s Nice Neighbours are Eileen Brownlee and Judy Shaw. They were nominated by Carole Moselen of Katikati.

Moselen said she had two equally wonderful neighbours that she called her "petal fairy" and her "garden fairy."

“I am so blessed with the generosity of these two wonderful, caring ladies. Helping me, at the age of 78, a stroke victim, which has left me with balancing issues,” said Moselen.

She said her neighbours’ nicknames were given because, when her roses bloomed, “the petal fairy’ picked up petals off the ground, and also cat poo.. Her “garden fairy” weeds her garden.

“These two brilliant neighbours is what community is all about. Thank you my darling neighbours, Eileen and Judy,” said Moselen.

Stuff Know someone who is a Nice Neighbour? Nominate them.

Go to Neighbourly to nominate a Nice Neighbour you know.