Girl riding home from school hit by freight train was 11-years-old

The girl was hit by a freight train on a level crossing in Mt Maunganui (file photo).

The girl who died after being hit by a freight train when riding home from school this week was 11-years-old.

Family and friends of the girl, who Stuff understands to be from Mt Maunganui, expressed their shock and grief on social media.

“RIP to our baby girl ... Moe mai ra our princess.”

The girl was hit by a freight train on a level crossing in Mt Maunganui, Tauranga at 2.50pm on July 31.

Emergency services rushed to the incident on Hewletts Rd around 2.55pm, police said.

Mt Maunganui Intermediate school principal Melissa Nelson said it was “a tragic accident” which happened when the girl was biking home from the school.

The girl was a “happy, connected, much-loved member of their class and school,” she said.

Students were being supported on site by the Ministry of Education Trauma Response team.

“Teachers have told their classes about the tragedy and students have been well-supported to process the news. Those who know the student are being particularly supported by the trauma team, our school counsellor, school mentors and the leadership team here.”

“The loss of a child is an unimaginable tragedy and our hearts and love go out to the family affected by this loss.”

KiwiRail chief operations officer Siva Sivapakkia said the train driver in Monday’s incident was being offered support after the “traumatic” event, and is now off work.

“These types of events are deeply traumatic for those involved, and our thoughts are with all those affected.

“In line with our standard practice, our locomotive engineer has been offered counselling and support.

“KiwiRail will also be supporting him with some time away from work.“

Police have appealed to the public appealing for any witnesses who saw the young person riding a bicycle in the area immediately before the incident happened at 2.50pm.

“If you witnessed the incident, or saw a young person riding a bicycle in the area immediately prior to the incident at 2.50pm, please call 105 or make a report online,” a police spokesperson said.