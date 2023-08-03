Search and rescue operation underway off Kāpiti Coast

A search is underway off Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington after reports of a missing swimmer.

Police received reports of a person who possibly went into the water at Raumati Beach and did not return about 12.40pm.

The Westpac helicopter, and Coastguard along with police and Surf Life saving initially responded.

An RNZ reporter at the scene said they could see two boats and a jet ski.

Police are conducting enquiries and ask to be contacted by anyone swimming or anyone who saw someone swimming off Raumati late Thursday morning to early afternoon.

Kāpiti coastguard skipper Mark Davidson hoped the rescue mission was a false alarm after an extensive search around the Paraparaumu area.

The rough conditions in the area - with waves reaching between 1.5 metres and 2 metres - had made the search and rescue operation challenging, Davidson said.

"The helicopter was up there, murky conditions made it pretty difficult for them as well.

"We're pretty sure we would've seen somebody between us and the helicopter if there had been someone in the water.

"Hopefully it was nothing, because you wouldn't wish that on anybody."