Napier's war memorial returns new and improved after 7 year absence

It’s been a while coming, but Napier’s war memorial has finally been reinstated.

The new memorial officially opens on Sunday. The memorial is on the same sites as the old one –which was unceremoniously and controversially removed in 2016 – and includes the original plaques with fallen soldiers names, and the eternal flame that has been kept burning in a storeroom for the past seven years.

The memorial was to be officially rededicated by Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise at 9am, with 150 invited guests and members of the public in attendance.

The Roll of Honour plaques, Eternal Flame, mauri stone and flagpoles have been installed at the site on Marine Parade, alongside the Napier War Memorial conference centre.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Finishing touches were put on Napier's new war memorial in the days leading up to Sunday’s opening.

The new memorial also includes audiovisual screens displaying the list of 1150 fallen soldiers from conflicts since WW1.

The city’s ‘floral clock’ gifted by the Hurst family in 1955, two years before the original Napier War Memorial Hall opened, has been restored and returned to a new location a few metres from its original home.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Napier’s restored floral clock has been reinstated a few metres from its original location.

A ballroom in the conference centre has been named the Natusch Ballroom, the original architect of the memorial, Guy Natusch who was amongst those who were angered when the council decided to remove the memorial in 2016, and fought hard – and successfully – to get it reinstated.

Natusch died in 2020 at the age of 99.

Wise said it was important to remember the main focus of the war memorial, a tribute to the fallen, but it was also a place the whole community could come to as a sanctuary in the middle of the city.

“In rebuilding this memorial, we are creating a space that people can visit to take a moment, to remember and reflect. It’s a place of tranquillity,” she said.