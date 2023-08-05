'No sign of it ending': Mandatory desexing a 'good start' to stemming unwanted kitten population

Ruthie Adamson, with her dogs Eli and Teeva, rehabs and rehomes cats that are relentlessly dumped near her rural home in Manawatū.

When Ruthie Adamson moved to rural Manawatū she dreamed of creating a pest-free rural habitat bursting with gardens, fruits trees and a place to raise her whānau.

But little did she know within months she would have to capture hundreds of kittens and cats, and the relentless dumping of felines in her area seems to be on the rise.

This week the Environment Select Committee made recommendations to Parliament that included making desexing mandatory for companion felines.

Adamson said this was a good start, but she wasn’t sure what the silver bullet to stemming the unwanted population was.

“All I can say is what my personal experience has been ... and I think the problem is much bigger than people realise.

New Zealand has no national cat management plan, allowing stray and owned cats to wander about being a nuisance.

“There are sightings [out here] weekly ... and no sign of it ending.”

Adamson said she when she first moved to the area, she started spotting cats “here and there”.

She began trapping the felines and soon realised the scale of the problem.

“The wild ones I had to put down ... but they just kept coming. It’s a really big welfare issue.

“The cat numbers here are surprising and alarming and it makes you wonder about the scale of the problem elsewhere.”

This sick kitten was left on Ruthie Adamson's doorstep. With antibiotics and care she was able to be rehomed. Many others have not been so lucky.

People in the area soon learnt about Adamson’s efforts and she started lending traps to other property owners.

“I got sort of roped into lending out traps and helping people with their feral cat problem.

“There are two types – some are young, dumped kittens that don’t do well, they are usually thin, have parasites, cat flu or ringworm, and then there are others, big cats, who have adapted to living wild and live off the birds and mice.”

The kittens, if aged between six and eight weeks, were often rehomable, but it was up to Adamson to provide medical care and tame them.

“I’ve got lots of success stories. I’ve got two at home ... but it’s expensive too.

“I really feel strongly for the conservation of local birds – some are at least threatened and people are dumping cats right in their breeding area.”

Adamson carried a chip scanner to ensure she reunited lost pets – including one who had been lost for three years but was able to return to his family after she captured him.

The picturesque, rural location also appeals to cat dumpers.

“Another thing is that there is not a lot of help for people who do catch them ... a lot of cats had accumulated at an elderly gentleman’s place, who was living out here, and he ended up with a massive problem.

“He was completely overwhelmed ... I took 34 cats from there.”

Massey University runs a low-cost desexing clinic in conjunction with the SPCA and professor Carolyn Gates said they had performed more than 750 surgeries already this year.

They were on track to complete about 1200 by December.

”The clinic provides an avenue for people who have difficulty affording veterinary care to get their cats desexed, which prevents unwanted litters and hopefully reduces the burden on local animal rescue organisations.

“The programme is also having a significant impact on student competency with performing desexing surgeries when they get out into practice.”

Feral cats are a risk to native animals and the many pets who have made Ruthie Adamson's home their own.

The recent petition presented to the Select Committee recommended mandatory desexing and microchipping in companion cats.

In it, Erica Rowlands outlined the pressure on rescue groups because of the “effects of irresponsible owners”.

The SPCA reported a declining number of cats were being desexed.

There was approximately 1.2 million companion cats residing in more than ⅓ of Kiwi households, but 70% of incoming animals were coming from unplanned litters, numerous lost cats, and an influx of sick and injured felines.

SPCA chief scientific officer, Dr Arnja Dale, said they were pleased to see “widespread agreement” on how cats should be cared for.

”This recommendation reflects a consensus amongst the public, regional and local councils, animal welfare advocates and conservation groups.”

She said the SPCA had long been a champion for national legislation that protected the welfare of cats and humanely managed the population.

SPCA scientific officer, Dr Christine Sumner, said national legislation was critical to supporting ongoing desexing efforts.

But they also recognised there was need for public education to achieve “lasting change”.