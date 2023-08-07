Mandatory registering and desexing of cats backed by select committee

Cats cause problems for native species and rescue groups faced a relentless battle against the effects of irresponsible owners. (File photo)

A move to mandate the registration and desexing of cats has taken a major leap forward, with a select committee calling for legislation to be put in place.

The environment committee made its recommendation to the Government in August after considering a petition presented by Erica Rowlands in 2021.

Rowlands said cats caused a problem for native species, and rescue groups faced a relentless battle against the effects of irresponsible owners.

“We have committed as a nation to invest in the goal of being predator free by 2050, but with no improvement in sight for the management of pet cats, or the elimination of feral populations.

“Requiring cats to be registered and desexed will reduce their populations, enforce responsible cat ownership, and protect our wildlife,” her petition said.

The committee heard numerous submissions, including one from the Ministry for Primary Industries, which had discussed the issue with officials from Tasmania, where mandatory microchipping and desexing of cats had been implemented under the Cat Management Act 2009.

PREDATOR FREE NEW ZEALAND/Supplied Jessi Morgan of the Predator Free New Zealand Trust was thrilled with the select committee’s recommendation. (File photo)

The ministry said Tasmanian officials had emphasised that the success relied on resourcing and ongoing funding to enforce the provisions of the legislation over time. In Tasmania, the government provided partial funding, and required that the cost of desexing or microchipping of found cats was recovered from the owner

The committee also heard that cat management was inconsistent nationally, as regional bylaws vary, and some regions had no bylaws addressing the issue.

The Veterinarians Association for Animal Welfare Aotearoa told the committee that the regime should be self-funding, and while it supported the overall goal of cat control legislation, it didn’t think the proposed framework went far enough.

Supplied A feral cat is caught on a trail camera that was being used by Fish & Game Southland as part of a study to identify predators.

It said regulating domestic cats only would not be enough to achieve the goals of Predator Free 2050, and the overall cat population would still increase under the proposed framework.

The committee said it accepted that pet cats provided companionship to people, but “we accept the evidence presented by submitters that the current, largely unregulated approach to cats does not serve the welfare of the large numbers of stray and feral cats. Moreover, the stray and feral cat population decimates native wildlife”.

The committee agreed that it was time to legislate a nationwide cat management framework based on the notion cats should be registered, desexed, and microchipped with appropriate exemptions.

“Such a framework already exists for dogs, and we believe it is time to apply the same approach for cats,” it said.

“We consider that a nationally consistent approach to cat control would provide a more effective outcome than bylaws.

“Public education and gaining community support for change will need to go hand in hand with legislative and regulatory action, but we note the significant and positive change in public attitudes to dog ownership since the enactment of the Dog Control Act in 1996,” it said, noting that the ACT Party did not believe that a national cat management framework was required.

Luke Nola and Friends Not to be confused with your friendly neighbourhood kitty, feral cats live and breed in the wild, hunting for survival and killing native birds in the process.

The Government was due to respond to the recommendation by October 25.

Predator Free Zealand Trust chief executive Jessi Morgan was thrilled with the recommendation, saying it marked “a milestone in the journey towards better cat management in New Zealand, reducing the number of unwanted cats and creating a safer environment for our native wildlife and pets”.

“A unified approach to cat management is good for native wildlife and animal welfare. By legislating the microchipping, desexing and registering of cats, we can begin to address the issue of unwanted pets being dumped,” Morgan said.

The SPCA welcomed the committee’s recommendation, with its scientific officer Dr Christine Sumner saying the government needed to introduce a nationwide cat management framework “with urgency”.