Stolen ute driven by Tom Phillips found by police in Marokopa

Tom Phillips and his three children have been missing since 2022.

A stolen ute that was seen being driven by missing Marokapa father of three, Tom Phillips, has been found and recovered by the police, not far from his home in the remote Waikato settlement.

Phillips vanished with his children about a year and a half ago.

Police have been searching for Phillips and his children Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and Ember, 7, since family reported them missing from their home on Waikato’s west coast, on January 18, 2022.

However, he was spotted in the Waikato on Wednesday, behind the wheel of a bronze Toyota Hilux ute which had been stolen from near Te Awamutu earlier that day.

Supplied/NZ Police The brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute that Tom Phillips was seen driving in the car park at Bunnings Te Rapa, in Hamilton, on Wednesday.

Inspector Will Loughrin said Phillips had been seen on three separate occasions in Pokuru near Te Awamutu; in Te Rapa in Hamilton; and in Kawhia.

On CCTV video stills released on Friday, Phillips can be seen completely covered from head to toe with a low covering beanie, reading glasses and a mask.

While Phillips and the children were yet to be located, the stolen ute had been found, Loughlin said on Friday.

”Police deployed following information received around 11am today from a member of the public, who saw the Toyota Hilux just off Marokopa Road in Te Anga.

POLICE/Stuff Ongoing appeal for information in Tom Phillips case. Tom has also been disguising his appearance, such as in the attached photograph of him at Bunnings in Te Rapa, Hamilton, wearing a face mask.

“The Police Eagle helicopter was also utilised.

“At this time neither Tom nor the children have been located.”

Police would like to thank the public for their ongoing support and information provided, he said.

There were three confirmed sightings of Phillips in Waikato, ranging over about 125km.

On Wednesday, police received reports of a sighting of Phillips behind the wheel of the brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute.

Loughrin said at a press conference on Thursday the Hilux had earlier been stolen, but the three missing children were not with him.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 111, referencing file number 211218/5611.