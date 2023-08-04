Stolen ute driven by Tom Phillips found by police in Marokopa bush

Police found the stolen ute Thomas Phillips was seen driving from Marokopa Rd on Friday.

A stolen ute that missing Marokopa father of three Thomas Phillips was seen driving has been recovered from the bush not far from his home in the remote Waikato settlement by police.

Phillips vanished with his children about a year and a half ago.

Police have been searching for Phillips and his children Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and Ember, 7, since family reported them missing from their home on Waikato’s west coast, on January 18, 2022.

However, he was spotted in the Waikato on Wednesday, behind the wheel of a bronze Toyota Hilux ute stolen from near Te Awamutu earlier that day.

Inspector Will Loughrin said Phillips had been seen on three separate occasions in Pokuru near Te Awamutu; in Te Rapa in Hamilton; and in Kawhia.

STUFF Police recovered the stolen ute that missing Marokopa dad Thomas Phillips was seen driving. There is no word yet on the whereabouts of Phillips or his children.

On CCTV video stills released on Friday, Phillips can be seen completely covered from head to toe with a low covering beanie, reading glasses and a mask.

While Phillips and the children were yet to be located, the stolen ute had been found, Loughlin said on Friday.

”Police deployed following information received around 11am today from a member of the public, who saw the Toyota Hilux just off Marokopa Road in Te Anga.

“The Police Eagle helicopter was also utilised.

Supplied/NZ Police The drums and equipment seen in the back of the stolen ute were not in it when recovered by police.

“At this time neither Tom nor the children have been located.”

A Stuff visual journalist said the ute had been fully submerged in the bush, about 25m off the road.

It was not visible to someone driving past, and all the drums and equipment seen on the back of the ute on Wednesday were missing.

Police arranged for the ute to be towed.

There were about 12 or 14 police cars at the scene, he visual journalist said, who mostly left around 4pm.

POLICE/Stuff Ongoing appeal for information in Tom Phillips case. Tom has also been disguising his appearance, such as in the attached photograph of him at Bunnings in Te Rapa, Hamilton, wearing a face mask.

There were three confirmed sightings of Phillips in Waikato, ranging over about 125km.

On Wednesday, police received reports of a sighting of Phillips behind the wheel of the brown/bronze 2003 Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute.

Loughrin said at a press conference on Thursday the Hilux had earlier been stolen, but the three missing children were not with him.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 111, referencing file number 211218/5611.