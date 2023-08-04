Arrest warrant issued over fatal Wellington hit-and-run

Chad Reuben Arene Clark, pictured, is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

A warrant to arrest has been issued for the fatal hit-and-run outside Pomare train station in Lower Hutt on Tuesday morning.

Chad Reuben Arene Clark, 35, was considered dangerous and should not be approached, police said in a statement.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Eastern Hutt Rd about 7am on Tuesday. The person hit died at the scene.

Anyone with information on where Clark may be, or have seen him, is asked to call 105 and quote file 230801/2095.