Man arrested over alleged fatal hit-and-run in Wellington

Chad Reuben Arene Clark, pictured, was the subject of a manhunt over an alleged fatal crash on Tuesday.

A man wanted over an alleged fatal hit-and-run outside Pomare train station in Lower Hutt four days ago has been arrested.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Eastern Hutt Rd about 7am on Tuesday. The person hit died at the scene.

Police said on Friday a 35-year-old man was arrested without incident in Hunterville. He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court, charged with driving dangerously causing death and failing to stop.

In an earlier statement, police said Chad Reuben Arene Clark – the person they were seeking – was considered dangerous and should not be approached.