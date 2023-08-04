Lawyer Sue Grey found not to have breached conduct standards

Well known Lawyer Sue Grey has not breached conduct standards, a tribunal has found.

Grey, known for her campaign against the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out and mask mandate, has faced charges of misconduct and unsatisfactory conduct before the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal​ on Monday.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Nelson Standards Committee, following a number of complaints made against the lawyer.

The decision, released on Friday, found that while Grey’s action reflected “poorly on her judgement and appreciation of the position she holds”, her freedom of expression must be protected.

"We do not consider, when balanced against the right to free speech, that the remaining charge could be made out to the standard of unsatisfactory conduct," the ruling said.

Grey said she was happy with the decision.

“Freedom of political speech is really important – and although you’re a lawyer, you can still wear different hats in other areas of your life,” she said.

The complaints were originally made in 2021, and Grey said she was pleased to have the matter resolved.

“I’m very grateful to the lawyer Disciplinary Tribunal for a quick decision,” she said.

Complainants pointed to Grey’s social media posts that claimed the Covid vaccine was the direct cause of deaths.

STUFF The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work? (Video first published October 2021)

Many of those posts couldn’t be linked directly to Grey, as a number of administers made posts under her name.

The tribunal also noted that none of those complainants were clients of Grey.

“It is Ms Grey’s case that all of these statements were made in her capacity as a politician, or as an individual citizen, and none of them formed part of her role as a lawyer.

“There is no complaint before the Tribunal about her conduct in court or conduct as counsel for any client,” the ruling said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sue Grey gather with anti-vaccine and anti-mandate protesters gather on the lawns of the Beehive Parliament grounds in Wellington.

Tribunal said that lawyers must, with in limit, must “not be fearful of saying unpopular things”.

However, the tribunal also pointed out that lawyers have an obligation to be “careful and measured” in their language.

“Had posts made in Ms Grey’s name been better managed or approved by her, it would have prevented the linking of the more extreme statements to her personally,” it said.

Grey’s charges of misconduct and unsatisfactory conduct were struck out.