Elusive dad Tom Phillips working to 'conceal his identity', police say

Tom Phillips and his three children have been missing for a year.

The hunt for Thomas Phillips and his three children continues after police found the stolen ute he was driving.

It was found 25 metres into the bush on Friday not far from Phillips’ home in the remote Waikato settlement of Marokopa, but the family was yet to be located.

Phillips vanished with his children about a year and a half ago.

Police have been searching for Phillips, Jayda, 10, Maverick, 8, and Ember, 7, since family reported them missing from their home on Waikato’s west coast, on January 18, 2022.

“Police deployed following information received around 11am [Friday] from a member of the public, who saw the Toyota Hilux just off Marokopa Road in Te Anga,” Inspector Will Loughrin said.

“The Police Eagle helicopter was also utilised. At this time neither Tom nor the children have been located.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Police found the stolen ute Thomas Phillips was seen driving from Marokopa Rd on Friday.

This was just days after Phillips was spotted on three separate occasions in Waikato on Wednesday behind the wheel of a bronze Toyota Hilux ute which had been stolen from near Te Awamutu earlier that day.

He was first seen in Pokuru near Te Awamutu; then at Bunnings Warehouse in Hamilton’s Te Rapa, befor the ute he was driving was involved in an “altercation” in Kāwhia, police said.

On CCTV video stills released on Friday, Phillips can be seen in Bunnings completely covered from head to toe with a low covering beanie, reading glasses and a mask.

The children were not with him.

STUFF Police recovered the stolen ute that missing Marokopa dad Thomas Phillips was seen driving. There is no word yet on the whereabouts of Phillips or his children.

On Saturday, police Superintendent Bruce Bird thanked the public for providing information over the last few days.

“Investigators are now working through information received.”

South Waikato residents could expect to see police patrols in the area, Bird said.

“We believe Tom is going to some effort to conceal his identity, so please let us know of any suspicious activity so that we can follow-up.”

POLICE/Stuff Tom Phillips case was disguising his appearance at Bunnings in Te Rapa on Wednesday.

A warrant was issued for Phillips’ arrest after he failed to appear in Te Kūiti District Court in January 2022.

He was charged with wasting police time and resources after disappearing with the children in September 2021, sparking a large search and rescue operation.

They turned up at Phillips’ family farm after spending 17 days in Marokopa’s dense bush, but weren’t found despite an intensive police-led land, sea and air search.

He left the family home again in December and didn’t reappear for Christmas or court.

Police found his ute in late January 2022, left parked on Mangatoa Rd near the Mangatoa Track, about 20km – or a 30-minute drive – from Marokopa.

But then Phillips’ family told the police he returned to the family home briefly in February to pick up supplies.

Sightings of Phillips this week are the first credible sightings since then – which was more than a year ago – police said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 111, referencing file number 211218/5611.