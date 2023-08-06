The secret 'red book' of judges' perks that officials don't want you to see

Judges have one of the most generous pensions in the public service, but their full entitlements are being kept secret.

The Government is refusing to make public a suite of taxpayer-funded privileges for the country’s judges.

The judiciary has one of the most generous pensions in the public service, with their salaries padded by nearly 40%.

But they’re also entitled to things like chauffeurs, housing allowances, and even subsidised school uniforms.

The benefits are all laid out in what’s colloquially known as ‘the red book’ of judicial entitlements. The Sunday Star-Times asked for a copy – but the request was denied, with no explanation.

Judges’ retirement nest egg – which allows judges to contribute to a superannuation fund that is then topped up by $7.50 for each dollar they contribute – is part of their healthy compensation package. In contrast, MPs receive $2.50 from the public purse for every $1 they put in.

Judges’ remuneration and some of their allowances are revealed in the Sunday Star-Times today, but their full list of privileges – and the cost of these perks – remain under wraps.

Rob Stock/Stuff Clive Fernandes, founder of KiwiSaver advice business National Capital, says the average person actively contributing to KiwiSaver needs to save 2% more of their gross salary.

Sources have told the Star-Times that the secret perks include generous sabbaticals, and allowances for school uniforms if judges are required to move.

The Star-Times’ request was transferred to Crown Law – the government’s legal advisors. Crown counsel Helen Carrad eventually responded, saying: “We do not propose the release of additional information.”

Chris Finlayson, attorney-general from 2008 to 2017, said the public deserves “complete transparency” from Crown Law and the judiciary. “I find it extraordinary that they won’t release it,” he said. “Maybe it is embarrassing?”

