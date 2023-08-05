Two people dead, three in hospital after Canterbury crash

Two people are in critical and one in serious condition after a crash on Rakaia Tce Rd, Hororata

Two people have died and three others are seriously injured in a crash in Canterbury.

Two people were airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition and a third person was also transported by ambulance in a moderate condition.

A police spokesperson said the single-vehicle collision happened on Rakaia Terrace Rd, Hororata, at 2.38pm.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the crash,” the spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances, two helicopters, one rapid response unit and one operations manager responded to the scene.

The crash happened between the intersections of Te Pirita and Steeles Rd, around 24 kilometres North-West of Rakaia.

Diversions are in place, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.