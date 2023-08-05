Avalanche leaves two skiers 'partially buried' on the Remarkables, Queenstown

The two people have been “accounted for and are safe”. (File photo)

An avalanche 2000m up the Remarkables mountain range in Queenstown left two skiers “partially buried” on Saturday afternoon.

According to a police spokesperson, two people had to be rescued after a magnitude 3-3.5 (large-very large) avalanche in the area they were skiing/snowboarding.

The two people have been “accounted for and are safe”, the spokesperson said.

Three helicopters were used to fly in ski patrol staff and dog teams from other ski areas just after 12:15pm.

Police Search and Rescue, Coronet Peak, Remarkables and Cadrona Ski Patrol teams along with 3 dogs on scene and an incident management team set up at Remarkables base, assisted in locating the two people.

The location was just to the southeast of the Sugar Bowl area, over the ridge into the Doolans catchment at about 1800-2000 metres altitude.

The crown wall, the start point of the avalanche, was about 2 meters deep and was about 200 meters long.

The avalanche risk is now moderate, 2 out of 5 on a scale of 1-5.

“Police would like to thank those involved in the search for their swift response that led to locating the pair safe and sound.

“This is a timely reminder that the risk of avalanches in these conditions is real.”

Police urged skiiers and snowboarders to always assess the conditions and consult with the Avalanche Advisory, Mountain Safety Council site for up-to-date conditions.

“Be sure to discuss your plans with ski patrol and be equipped with transceivers, shovels and probes that you know how to use.

“Avalanches are unforgiving and dangerous and anyone in areas of risk should consider the safety of themselves and their group to be paramount.”