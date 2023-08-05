Survivor of Queenstown avalanche describes how 'one wrong step' was all it took

All involved in the avalanche have since been confirmed to be “accounted for and safe”.

An avalanche 2000m up the Remarkables mountain range in Queenstown left two skiers “partially buried” on Saturday afternoon.

Joe O’Conner, who is based in Queenstown, had planned to go skiing with his friend along the east aspect of the Doolans loop of the mountain.

The pair checked the avalanche danger with the Remarkables Ski Patrol, completed snowpack tests and were carrying the right equipment.

But all it took was “one wrong step,” he recalled.

At about 11am, O’Conner’s friend was in front of him as they were skiing back up the hill.

O’Conner was about 20m behind his friend when he saw a piece of crust break off and start sliding towards him.

“Once that went there was a big wind slab just about 50m above us, and then it all dropped.

“I just couldn’t turn my skis in time. Before I knew it, I was covered in slab and I couldn't move, and I started just sliding down the hill.

Having slid “about 100m”, O’Conner found himself buried waist-deep in snow.

“I managed to get my pack off and dig myself out.”

For O’Conner, it all happened “so fast”

“You know, we were there and then I just heard a boom, like a shotgun had gone off next to me, and then before I knew it, I was sliding, and I couldn’t control where I was going.”

Earlier, a police spokesperson confirmed two people had to be rescued after a magnitude 3-3.5 (large-very large) avalanche in the area they were skiing.

The two people have been “accounted for and are safe”, the spokesperson said.

Three helicopters were used to fly in ski patrol staff and dog teams from other ski areas just after 12:15pm.

Police Search and Rescue, Coronet Peak, Remarkables and Cadrona Ski Patrol teams along with 3 dogs on scene and an incident management team set up at Remarkables base, assisted in locating the two people.

The location was just to the southeast of the Sugar Bowl area, over the ridge into the Doolans catchment at about 1800-2000 metres altitude.

The crown wall, the start point of the avalanche, was about 2 meters deep and was about 200 meters long.

The avalanche risk is now moderate, 2 out of 5 on a scale of 1-5.

“Police would like to thank those involved in the search for their swift response that led to locating the pair safe and sound.

“This is a timely reminder that the risk of avalanches in these conditions is real.”