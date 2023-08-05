Lotto: No powerball strike, jackpot rolls over to $30 million

One Lotto player from Auckland has won $1 million with Lotto First Division in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Avondale Foodmarket in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $30 million.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player from Auckland will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four.

The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.