KiwiRail plans to close track crossings after 10 lose their lives in a year

Rail Safety Week 2023 gets under way with a new advertising campaign. KiwiRail CEO Peter Reidy explains.

The high number of crossings across New Zealand’s rail network is creating unnecessary risk, according to KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy.

In the last year, there have been 10 deaths across 40 incidents where people or vehicles collided with trains, as well as 305 near misses, the majority at crossings.

He said that 80% of near misses occurred on level crossings despite having having protections like lights and barriers.

Reidy didn’t say which crossings might be scrapped, but said that KiwiRail was “in conversation” with councils in Auckland and Wellington about reducing their number.

“For example, 30 level crossings in Wairarapa is unnecessary. It creates an increased risk.”

KiwiRail is proposing closure of five crossings in Carterton and Masterton, which is frustrating local residents. These include Brooklyn Rd, Victoria St, Pembroke St and Rhodes Stt in Carterton and Judds Rd in Masterton.

Carterton mayor Ron Mark said the process appeared to be poorly thought out and closures could have dire consequences for local emergency services response times.

“Our local firefighters and ambos have told us that by separating the west of Carterton from emergency services in the way that they're doing it, it's going to delay in some cases up to ten minutes by having to take circuitous routes."

Mark also said by closing certain crossings it would funnel more traffic onto SH2 the main road through town.

Reidy acknowledged the rail agency had been met with opposition to this proposal, but the hassle it will cause motorists would be worth the lives saved.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times A freight train needs a kilometre of track to fully come to a stop, according to KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy. (File photo)

“It’s not an easy thing to close a crossing. It will cause disruptions, but we need to reduce the number of incidents.”

In July, a woman was seriously injured after her vehicle collided with a train in Wairarapa. In a separate incident, an 11-year-old girl was killed at a level crossing in Mt Maunganui as she was riding her bike home from school.

Presley and Karamea Matthes also lost their 16-year-old son Keenan after he stepped in front of a train in West Auckland in 2017.

The keen rugby player was training by going on runs during his school holidays. He was listening to music using earphones and didn’t hear a thousand-tonne locomotive coming towards the Metcalfe Road crossing.

Karamea Matthes said she could empathise with what parents of the Mt Maunganui 11-year-old must be experiencing.

“I know the heartache and shock of it all. It’s so disheartening, we’ve come leaps and bounds, but we need education, especially at primary schools.”

KiwiRail/TAIC A track ganger, right, was badly damaged after it collided with a train near Milton, South Otago, in April 2020. (File photo)

Reidy addressed media on Monday to launch “rail safety week”, an annual event held in August to promote safety around tracks.

He said that in Melbourne the trend had been to reduce crossings as train services increase, and that Aotearoa’s major centres should follow suit.

“With the City Rail Link coming online in Auckland in two years time, trains are going to be increasing from once every 20 minutes to every seven or eight minutes. It’s a game changer.”

Monday also marked Te Huia Auckland-Hamilton commuter train resuming services after it was temporarily banned from entering the Auckland rail network because it ran a red light in June.

“Going through red traffic lights is a risk on any rail network, but we were very surprised by Te Huia because we had a full approved safety case by Waka Kotahi,” Reidy said.

TrackSAFE NZ/Supplied A new advertisement has been launched featuring a cowboy who warns people around tracks to look carefully.

A new advertisement has been launched featuring a cowboy named “Steely Stan” who warns people around tracks to look carefully with the catchphrase: “steely stare, steely stare, all clear.”

TrackSAFE NZ Foundation Manager Megan Drayton said the campaign used humour to capture people’s attention, but it was a serious message.