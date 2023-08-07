Kiwi contingent among 40,000 evacuating World Scout Jamboree as typhoon looms

New Zealand pulls out of World Scout Jamboree amid heatwave and Typhoon. (File photo)

Scouts Aotearoa has pulled out of the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea after a scorching heatwave hit South Korea, leaving hundreds of teenagers sick from heat.

Shortly after that decision, The World Organization of the Scout Movement said the South Korean government had confirmed an evacuation for the entire campsite – more than 40,000 strong – as a typhoon barrelled towards the country.

That meant quickly moving tens of thousands of scouts from 158 countries out of the storm’s path.

Chris Wilson, Chief Executive of Scouts Aotearoa, said the Kiwi team will move to Yongin, about an hour from Seoul, on August 8.

“Contingency and planning have enabled the New Zealand contingent to make positive decisions throughout the Jamboree and have largely seen any challenges overcome in a very timely manner,” Wilson said.

The Kiwi team will remain in Yongin for the rest of the time they had planned to spend at the World Scout Jamboree site, he said.

South Korea’s weather agency reported that Tropical Storm Khanun, which it categorised as a typhoon, was about 330km northeast of the Japanese island of Okinawa on Monday.

Choe Young-soo Attendees of the World Scout Jamboree hold umbrellas to avoid sunshine at a scout camping site in Buan, South Korea.

It was expected to make landfall in South Korea on Thursday morning, packing high winds.

Large swaths of the country’s south, including Buan, could be affected by the storm as early as Wednesday, the agency said.

South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol’s office said he called for “contingency” plans, which could include relocating them to hotels and other facilities in the country’s capital, Seoul, and nearby metropolitan areas.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

This is far from the first issue the World Scout Jamboree has faced.

Hundreds of participants – mostly teenagers – have been treated for heat related sickness since the jamboree stated last Tuesday.

A brutal heatwave has seen temperatures reach as high as 35 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand was not the only team to pull out ahead of the evacuation announcement. Australia, Britain and the US, among other countries, all made plans to move teams elsewhere as the heatwave rippled through the campsite.

Long before the event’s start, critics raised concerns about bringing such large numbers of young people to a vast, treeless area lacking protection from the summer heat.

- Stuff with AP