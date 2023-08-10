'Boutique' bottle shop shut down after selling cheap single beers

A bottle store in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham faces closure after its licence was revoked because neighbours said it wasn't "boutique" enough.

Operations manager Jithin Chittibomma said when he applied for his licence to be renewed, along with an extension of opening hours, he had no idea he could be forced to close.

“We’ve sunk $30,000 of our savings into the shop. This is what small business owners have to deal with.”

The application comes as the Government moves to make it easier for “concerned” residents to oppose liquor stores, with an amendment bill.

A hearing before the Auckland District Licensing​ Committee saw local residents divided over whether the shop, called Liquids, was a convenient source of a tipple or a contributor to litter and crime.

Lauren Indrisie described herself as a “satisfied customer”, saying she was saddened that she would have travel further to buy Curaçao, an all-important ingredient in making a Blue Hawaiian cocktail.

Abigail Dougherty Liquids bottle store will have to shut up shop in three months – unless it is able to appeal a decision to revoke its licence.

She said she didn’t prefer other “dark and dingy” liquor stores because they stocked cheap wine, and she wasn’t comfortable with their clientele, according to the committee decision.

Bryce Taylor, a real estate agent, testified that Sandringham’s household income had grown to that of Meadowbank in the eastern suburbs, while property values matched Ellerslie, and the suburb was well served by the boutique store.

Chittibomma had applied to renew Liquids’ licence to sell liquor, and to extend its conditions to be allowed to open until 11pm and sell “premium” European cask wines.

In support, he produced a “survey” with signatures collected from 30 customers.

But, it didn't go down well with authorities. Medical Officer of Health Stephen Galvin called cask wine “the product of choice for alcoholics”.

Abigail Dougherty Are single beers compatible with a ‘boutique’ business model? The Auckland licensing committee didn’t think so.

Chittibomma told the committee that wanting to sell cask wine had nothing to do with discounting alcohol to increase sales, and everything to do with Liquids’ commitment to the environment, because boxed wine had a lower carbon footprint.

He told the committee he was prepared to accept a condition of selling cask wine for no less than $30, but he couldn’t accept a minimum price of $100.

It wasn’t enough for a group of nine local residents, who objected to the application. Among them was prominent medical professional and academic Dr Karen Wright.

In her opinion, Liquids did not have a focus on fine wines, and had not lived up to its promise of being “boutique” and “upmarket”.

Wright said she was concerned by the amount of litter in the area and alcohol-related harm, and argued the sale of single beers contributed to this.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Liquids operations manager Jithin Chittibomma said his family had sunk $30,000 into the business, only for it to be cut down by the decision.

The committee also heard from Jasper Sontier, a 23-year-old law graduate employed by Wright’s lawyer, Grant Hewison, who visited the Liquids store as a secret shopper.

Sontier alleged that on his visit, the store attendant had been playing solitaire on his phone. Further he was able to purchase a single 500ml beer for $4 without being questioned for ID.

He produced photographs that showed the store had sold cans of Lion Brown – this worked against its “upmarket feel” he said.

The committee remarked that Sontier’s evidence had been “sobering”.

Senior Constable Jacqueline Berg also testified that there had been an increase in crime since the store opened, with 20 to 30 reports of alcohol-related crime between 9pm and 11pm on Fridays.

Police had previously asked Liquids to consider stopping selling single beers, Berg said.

STUFF A petition with 37,500 signatures was lodged in October 2021 seeking to end west Auckland's liquor licensing trust monopoly.

The licensing committee, chaired by Gavin Campbell, came to the conclusion that the supposed ‘boutique’ shop “presented no differently than any other off-licence bottle-shop”.

The committee said that when Liquids had first applied for a licence in 2020, it had pitched itself as a boutique shop that would do tastings, but the tasting area was nothing more than an upended barrel.

“Unfortunately, that vision has been lost, either deliberately or by occurrence.

“The application must fail, given that we are unable to satisfy ourselves that the applicant is suitable to continue to hold a licence.”

Chittibomma is the chair of the Sandringham Business Association. He helped lead the community following the shooting of dairy worker Janek Patel, fronting media and hosting the Prime Minister at Patel’s funeral.

Abigail Dougherty Chittibomma said Kingfisher, an Indian beer, was the most popular among single can sales because customers liked to pair it with takeaway food from nearby restaurants.

He said that whether selling single beers was compatible with a boutique business model was down to the individual’s perspective.

“The Indian community loves a single Kingfisher [beer] with their biryani – that was part of our business plan.”

He said he intended to appeal the decision with Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority, hoping it would find the ruling was “out of this world outrageous”.

Meanwhile, the Government is considering an amendment to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act which would make it easier for residents to object to liquor licences.

Currently, a person has to have “a greater interest” in an application than the general public by virtue of living close to a store, but the “community participation” amendment would allow anyone to object.