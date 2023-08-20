Bike lane bullies: Bad drivers putting cyclists at risk with repeat offences

A cyclist's videos of her bike trips are a catalogue of bad driving behaviour.

In 2012, Su Yin Khoo made a simple social media post: “Got hit by a car.”

A driver exiting a side street didn’t see her, and although her bag and helmet took the brunt of the fall, Khoo’s bike was written off.

She wished she had video of the incident, and five years ago she started recording her cycle trips. The stakes, she says, are higher now.

Her children are on board for most of her central Auckland cycle trips, from the school run, to errands and visits to the park, zoo, library or play dates.

Khoo shares videos of her cycle rides on social media. It’s a catalogue of bad driving behaviour that shows vehicles from cars to trucks cutting her off, running red lights and blocking cycleways.

She also sees drivers glued to their phones and “punish passes” where a driver overtakes a cyclist at close range.

It might seem benign, “but people on bikes are squishy and don’t have the same level of protection as someone inside a vehicle”, Khoo says.

In one video a car is parked with its back end blocking a cycleway on Franklin Road in the inner city suburb of Freeman’s Bay. The driver then reverses out of his parked position and starts to drive up the road half on the cycleway, half on the road. Then he stops with his car entirely blocking the cycleway.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Su Yin Khoo gets around Auckland city by bike with her kids onboard. Her videos of her cycle trips are a catalogue of bad driving behaviour.

Khoo calls out to him to “move”. Another cyclist arrives and slaps the car. The driver gets out, signalling for her to go onto the road and around the car.

For Khoo, that’s not the point of a cycleway, especially when you’re riding with children.

“This sense of entitlement is very common among drivers. Usually when they are called out they will double down on their mistake,” Khoo says. “A genuine apology is very rare.”

According to Auckland Transport, parking in any Special Vehicle Lane, which includes cycle lanes, carries a $60 penalty, while the fine for parking on a footpath or cycle path is $40. Set by the Government, these penalties haven’t changed since 1999.

Su Yin Khoo/Supplied An image taken from video captured by a cyclist shows a car driving in a cycleway.

While encroaching on a cycle lane is not an offence, driving in a Special Vehicle Lane for more than 50 metres brings a $150 fine.

It may not be an offence, but a vehicle encroaching on a cycle lane can lead to problems for cyclists.

Ryan Langford was 60km into an 80km ride in late April when he rode past an SUV encroaching on a cycle lane.

As he passed the vehicle, a strap from his bag struck the wing mirror and the driver called out to Langford who responded with his middle finger and continued down the hill.

Su Yin Khoo/Supplied Another image from Khoo’s video shows a car that has driven up a cycleway.

But 30 seconds later something zipped past his head. Langford circled back and found the projectile – a partially full, plastic drink bottle.

The driver then came after him and pulled in front to block his path while shouting obscenities.

Langford dodged the vehicle, but the driver didn’t give up. He drove down the road, turned around and, driving on the wrong side of the road, came back towards him.

Again, Langford avoided the car and, by a stroke of luck, police officers were on the other side of the road doing a speed camera check. They told Langford they recognised the driver from previous road rage incidents.

Su Yin Khoo/Supplied A van is captured on Khoo’s video parked in a cycleway forcing her into congested traffic, while another van blocks the footpath.

After that experience, Langford has changed how he reacts to drivers. He won’t be flipping off angry drivers any more.

“Even when they are in the wrong, I don’t want to get beaten up.”

Khoo believes transport agencies are upholding a car-dependency mindset and that safe infrastructure is needed to in turn weed out bad behaviour from motorists.

Urie​ Bezuidenhout​ is a transport planner, traffic engineer and professional teaching fellow at the University of Auckland.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Despite confronting drivers ignoring cyclists on a daily basis, Khoo continues to ride because her children enjoy it and it’s the most efficient way to get around the city.

Cyclists’ frustrations with drivers can be attributed to a lack of facilities leaving them feeling vulnerable, Bezuidenhout says. Motorists have a self-entitled view because they are protected, and feel their needs are not looked after.

“Some [drivers] believe something’s been taken away, while others [cyclists] believe nothing’s been given to them.”

While more cycling infrastructure has been built in the last decade, transport agencies are trying to shoehorn all modes of transport onto the existing road corridor, Bezuidenhout says. “And that leads to conflict.”

Drivers also tend to focus on threats to them – “the bigger the threat, the more attention they receive, so other cars, trucks, and buses will receive the lion's share of attention as cyclists and motorcyclists become more invisible”.

According to Bezuidenhout, vulnerable road users sometimes perceive this invisibility as a deliberate act of vengeance.

Despite her experiences, Khoo continues to ride with her young children because it’s “the fastest and most efficient way to get around the city centre and its surrounding suburbs”.

“They also enjoy being on the bike far more than being in the car. We get to chat, look at interesting things, and stop whenever and wherever we want to.”