Drivers who speed through roadworks could face fines after traffic camera trial

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is asking motorists to slow down to avoid deaths and injuries among road workers.

Motorists who speed through roadworks could soon be fined, in an effort to improve safety for road workers.

Waka Kotahi is trialling safety cameras at roadworks with temporary speed limits, which it hopes will encourage motorists to slow down.

There were 43 fatal crashes and 287 serious injury crashes at roadwork sites with temporary speed limits between 2017 and 2021, an increase on the previous five years.

“People speeding through roadworks/construction zones kill and injure general road users and road workers,” said Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency programme director of road worker safety Ryan Cooney.

“People continue to die and be seriously injured at temporary traffic management sites, and this needs to change.”

The camera trial is part of Waka Kotahi’s Road to Zero programme, which aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on roads, cycleways and footpaths by 40% before 2030.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Waka Kotahi is investigating whether safety cameras at road work sites would reduce speeding.

While extensive safety management processes were already in place, the speed of which motorists travel through construction zones was an “uncontrollable risk”, Cooney said.

“Evidence shows where safety cameras have been used overseas, they have significantly reduced the rate of deaths and serious injuries, by reducing speed and thus the impact of a crash.

“We know that no matter what causes a crash, speed is always factor in the severity of the crash outcome.”

A speed measurement survey of 919,972 vehicles at a construction site on SH1 near Ōtaki, which found 76% of vehicles were speeding as they entered the temporary 50kph limit zone, while 93% of vehicles were speeding as they left.

Two trailer-based cameras will be deployed for six months to determine whether automated enforcement of temporary speed limits in construction roads are feasible as a future road safety strategy.

“It will also test to validate if a trailer-based camera in a live construction zone meets all health and safety compliance and to check the robustness of the equipment,” Cooney said.

Libby Wilson/Stuff It is hoped the cameras will improve the safety of road workers.

Where the cameras will go is yet to be determined, however one will be assigned to a short duration roadworks project and the other a longer-term project.

The cameras are expected to operate only when road workers are on site.

The cost of the trial, including trailers, camera equipment, deployment, documentation, travel and expenses will be around $170,000.

Any motorists caught speeding at road work sites during the trial will not be fined.

Should the cameras become a permanent and enforceable fixture, normal speeding penalties would apply.

According to the police website, speeding fines start at $30 for 10kph over the limit and max out at $630 for speeds up to 50kph over the limit.

Driving at more than 50kph over the speed limit could result in a charge of careless, dangerous or reckless driving.