'It’s just so incredibly sad' - Sir John Key reacts to devastating fires in Hawaii

Six people have died in the fires that have raged across the island of Maui.

Sir John Key has expressed deep sadness over the wildfires destroying swathes of Maui where his family has had a home for 15 years.

“It's just so incredibly sad, because you feel for the people on the island, both because of the utter devastation and the loss of life, but also their livelihoods have been dramatically impacted,” Key told Stuff.

Key and his wife Bronagh ​were due to travel to Hawaii on Thursday night but cancelled their plans, not wanting to further strain already stretched resources on the island.

“We just made the call that it would be very unfair to put more pressure on the system that must be a breaking point anyway.”

Matthew Thayer/AP Smoke blows across the slope of Haleakala volcano on Maui, Hawaii.

Key said his house is near one of the fires but still well and truly far enough away to not pose a risk for them.

“We are very lucky because our house is a reasonable distance away from Lahaina,” the historic area which has been largely destroyed by the fires.

Key knows the area well and says it will take years to rebuild Lahaina and that given there will be a focus on the historic nature of the area that could make the rebuild more challenging and even slower.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Former Prime Minister Sir John Key was due to travel to Hawaii but cancelled.

“The other problem is that by definition it's an island, so everything has to come on and off the island from the mainland and that's going to be a very, very long and slow rebuild.”

The pandemic took an enormous toll on Hawaii with an economy so reliant on tourism.

Keys says: “People are stoic, they put on a brave face, and they get on with it but underneath it all it's incredibly sad for them, they are coming off the back of being badly affected by Covid, the islands were shut down for a long period of time and I don't think there was the government support there in the way that we saw in other places. I mean, people were pretty much left to fend for themselves.”

Rick Bowmer/AP Wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Former US President Barack Obama, who was born in Hawaii, has expressed his condolences in a statement, “It’s tough to see some of the images coming out of Hawaii – a place that’s so special to so many of us. Michelle and I are thinking of everyone who has lost a loved one, or whose life has been turned upside down.”

Key is still in touch with the former US President, the pair have spent time together in Hawaii, “I’ll probably reach out and have a chat to him about this,” said Key.

Key plans to return to Hawaii in time for Christmas.